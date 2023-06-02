Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has become a father for a second time following the birth of his baby girl.

Pete and wife Paige are already parents to son Jimmy, born in 2021.

Now they’re parents to a gorgeous baby girl, as he shared the news on tonight’s show (June 2).

Welcome to the world, baby girl (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford announces baby news

Ellie Warner opened tonight’s episode with her baby news and Pete closed it with his.

Ahead of the credits, Pete was seen holding a little baby and telling sister Sophie that they’d named her Eva.

While his sister was in the other room putting a load of laundry in the wash, he shouted: “Hey Sophie, have I told you her name? We think we’re going to call her Evie Sylvie Sandiford.”

Sophie immediately shared her approval as she shouted from the other room: “Oh I love that!”

Fans were thrilled. One said: “And congratulations to Pete as well!” Another added: “What a lovely start and finish to Gogglebox tonight! Congratulations to Ellie on the birth of her son, and to Pete on the birth of his daughter.” A third commented: “Aww Pete’s baba!”

Jimmy has been a hit on Gogglebox ever since he was just a few months old (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Pete Sandiford baby news

Channel 4 favourite Pete announced the pregnancy in a December 2022 episode of the armchair TV critic series.

Pete revealed his and his wife’s happy baby news at the time to viewers as he sat alongside sister Sophie Sandiford.

Sophie was shown cuddling her nephew Jimmy as Pete also informed his son that a younger sibling was on the way.

Jimmy has made regular appearances on the show from just months after he was born.

On this occasion, Pete joked the toddler would have to “make the most of the attention” while he can.

The Blackpool resident told Jimmy: “You’re going to have a little brother or sister coming!

“You’re going to have to milk it!”

Pete Sandiford, sitting here with sister Sophie, shared his baby news about his and his wife’s pregnancy on the show (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

Baby Sandiford telly debut

Jimmy had fans gurgling with delight as he previously marked his TV debut in September 2021.

The tot announced his arrival on the series that has made his dad and aunt famous by breaking wind.

Pete and Paige – who does not appear on Gogglebox – have not confirmed exactly when Jimmy was born.

However it is believed he was born during the summer months of 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Sandiford (@sandifordpete)

When did Pete Sandiford marry his wife?

New parents Pete and emergency services call handler Paige are believed to have got wed in a secret ceremony in May 2021.

However, Pete didn’t confirm his nuptials in public until a few months later, in the September.

The could had been dating since 2019. He also announced their engagement on Gogglebox.

Read more: Ellie Warner welcomes baby boy

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.