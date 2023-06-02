Popular Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Nat Eddleston.

The couple, who have been together since 2018, announced they were expecting on Boxing Day.

Ellie, who appears on the show with sister Izzi, made her announcement on the Channel 4 show tonight (June 2).

Ellie Warner has welcomed her first baby (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has had her baby

Opening the show, the sisters could be seen cooing over the little boy.

“Let’s have a go with that baby,” Izzi told her sister. “Don’t be hogging all the turns.”

With Izzi holding the little boy, he let out a tiny sneeze, which made the sisters coo. Clear to make the most of his show debut, the little boy then turned to the camera.

His proud mum quipped that he was making the most of his starring moment. Later in the show the baby was seen snuggled on his mum’s shoulder, under a rainbow blanket, fast asleep.

Ellie Warner pregnancy announcement

Posting on Instagram on Boxing Day, Ellie announced her and Nat’s pregnancy news.

Wearing a bright smock dress, she had her hand on her growing bump.

She captioned the pic: “Belly full of Christmas dinner.”

Of course, Ellie’s followers knew she was announcing her pregnancy.

Ellie also let the news out on an episode of Channel 4’s Gogglebox. She shared the news with her sister Izzi, who is also a cast member.

She said: “I went for a scan on Saturday!”

Holding the photo of the ultrasound, she showed Izzi, who joked the baby “looked like an alien.”

Ellie and Nat’s relationship

The couple decided to buy their first home together last year, in Leeds. Nat had moved in during lockdown.

But things weren’t so easy for the couple over the last 12 months.

Ellie took some time away from Gogglebox to care for Nat after he was involved in a horrific car accident. When he was on his way home form a night out in Leeds in March last year, Nat, 31, was hit by a car.

At the time, it seemed touch and go, and it was even reported he was on life support at one point.

Supported by her loyal fans, Ellie stopped work to care for him. But he made an amazing recovery and seems to be fighting fit.

It looks like the hard times only made the couple stronger.

In January, the pair posted from Paris, sharing pictures of their babymoon on Instagram, while they waited for their little one to arrive.

Ellie captioned the post: “Ellie and Nat in Paris.”

