A portrait of King Charles III painted to celebrate his coronation has been branded “disrespectful” and “insulting” by one royal expert.

The ruling family of Dubai was gifted with a portrait of the King, which was commissioned by the UAE British Embassy. However, discussing the portrait on GB News, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo didn’t hold back when it came to sharing his thoughts.

The show’s host, Jacob Rees-Mogg, called it “rotten”, with the commentator agreeing.

Rafe Heydel-Mankoo discussed King Charles’ portrait on GB News (Credit: GB News)

King Charles’ coronation portrait reaction

Speaking on the show, Rafe said: “When I first heard that a coronation portrait was being gifted to the ruling family of Dubai, I immediately thought of Adam Ramsay’s glorious portrait of King George III. Or even Annigoni’s celebrated portrait of Her late Majesty.”

He continued: “So you can imagine my surprise when I saw this explosion of pink Pop Art. I immediately thought of Sir Winston Churchill’s 80th birthday presentation at Westminster Hall on November 30 1954.

To me it’s much like an end-of-term project by a second year student.

“The combined Houses of Parliament, Commons and Lords assembled to present him with a portrait that they had commissioned from Graham’s Sutherland. And when the sheets came down and the portrait was seen by all, there was an audible gasp from the crowd there. Churchill was visibly hurt by their sickly greens and yellows and that the hint of an undone flyer button.”

Rafe added: “But without missing a beat he said: ‘The portrait is a remarkable example Modern Art.’ I think that that applies in this case too.” The commentator then went on to say: “I appreciate the intention was to show His Majesty’s interests and beliefs. But to me it’s much like an end-of-term project by a second year student.

“If you look to the left of His Majesty’s head, you’ll see a couple of bare feet. Now in Arab culture showing the soles of one’s feet is a sign of huge disrespect.”

Prince William and Kate’s visit to Jordan

In other royal news, the King’s son and daughter-in-law were guests at the Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding in Amman, Jordan yesterday (June 1).

The Crown Prince of Jordan, 28, married his Saudi-born architect partner, Rajwa Al-Saif, 29.

Kate looked stunning as she wore a light pink maxi gown with long sleeves and floral embroidery designed by Elie Saab. Furthermore, Prince William sported a simple, classic suit. People also spotted the Prince of Wales hurrying Kate as she spoke to the new bride.

Speaking about the moment on Lorraine, Ranvir Singh said: “That is the Prince and Princess of Wales who were in Jordan yesterday to attend the royal wedding of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein. But it appears that Kate was having such a lovely time she was chatting away. And can you see the hand movements of Prince William there.

“It’s almost as though he’s saying: ‘Chop chop. Hurry along, Kate.’ Because Kate’s having a lovely chat with the bride there. Do you know what, isn’t she lovely? I met her at the Christmas carol concert that she held in Westminster. She came over for a chat. Honestly, she is like a normal, lovely person.”

