King Charles’ Sandringham Estate has been targeted by Grand National animal rights activists, who stole three lambs, latest news reports claim.

Three women — Rosa Sharkey, 23, Sarah Foy, 23, and Rose Patterson, 33 — allegedly put the animals into a van on Wednesday (May 24) evening. In a video, the activists said it was “heartbreaking” to take the lambs from their mums. However, they insisted they were saving them from slaughter. The group later left them in the care of experts.

Sandringham Estate targeted by animal activists

The three woman – part of animal rights group Animal Rising – then drove to Windsor Castle and posed with banners saying “rescued the King’s sheep”. They then handed themselves into the police.

Rose Patterson was among activists held over protests at April’s Grand National. In a statement, Animal Rising said: “We can confirm the animals have not been returned to the farmer, or released into the wild. They are safe and with animal experts who will care for them and allow them to live happily.”

Police are reportedly still looking for the lambs. A representative for Buckingham Palace refused to comment. Entertainment Daily has contacted Norfolk Police for comment.

Sandringham reportedly brought in a flock of sheep in 2018 to improve the soil. Its website says its farms produce grass-fed lamb for the onsite restaurant, café and local butcher.

However, it appears the three lambs ‘rescued’ this week won’t be making it to a dinner plate anytime soon.

King Charles news: Sovereign facing ‘big threat’ to the monarchy?

It follows news that King Charles is facing a big threat to the monarchy following the coronation. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told the Express that King Charles is facing a challenge keeping the monarchy “relevant”.

He said: “A challenge will be to keep the monarchy relevant in the area of soft power where it is currently such a potent force, expect trips abroad to be announced and the Palace’s review of patronages will clarify the issue of how many engagements the royals will be carrying out.” The expert also said that King Charles wants to “retain the loyalty” of the Commonwealth countries.

King Charles has also been under pressure to “do the right thing” following the accident where a woman was struck and killed by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s police escort. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told ED!: “It will be important for him to do the right thing and make sure that the royal family are in touch with the family and supportive at this time. They will have to launch an enquiry into how the incident happened and take action accordingly.”

Nick also added that the King will likely be providing private support to the family of Helen Holland, who died following the incident. He added: “I think he is more likely to give support to the family privately at this time. Sophie has made a statement to the media showing her support and respect for the family. This is now a matter that the police will have to handle. She will make sure that she is there to support them privately, as will the King.”

