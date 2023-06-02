Restless Prince William ‘chastises wife Kate’ as pair attend overseas royal wedding

Restless Prince William was spotted hurrying up wife Kate as the pair attended a royal wedding this week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were present for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein in Jordan yesterday (June 1). Crown Prince Hussein, 28, tied the knot with his Saudi-born architect partner, Rajwa Al-Saif, 29.

Kate looked gorgeous in a light pink maxi gown with long sleeves and floral embroidery designed by Elie Saab, and Prince William sported a classic suit. However, royal watchers were more concerned with William’s behaviour towards his wife, than what they were wearing…

Prince William was spotted rushing his wife Kate Middleton as she spoke with the new Princess of Jordan (Credit: ITV)

Restless Prince William chastises wife Kate

While Kate was embroiled in conversation with the new bride Rajwa, Prince William was seen trying to rush his wife along. It came as they reached the front of a queue to greet the newlyweds.

Furthermore, Wills appeared restless as he gestured with his hand that they should move along.

Ranvir Singh was one of many who spotted it, and spoke about the royal moment on today’s episode of Lorraine.

It’s almost as though he’s saying: ‘Chop chop. Hurry along, Kate.’

The presenter said: “That is the Prince and Princess of Wales who were in Jordan yesterday to attend the royal wedding of the country’s Crown Prince Hussein. But it appears that Kate was having such a lovely time she was chatting away and can you see the hand movements of Prince William there.

“It’s almost as though he’s saying: ‘Chop chop. Hurry along, Kate.’ Because Kate’s having a lovely chat with the bride there. Do you know what, isn’t she lovely? I met her at the Christmas carol concert that she held in Westminster. She came over for a chat. Honestly, she is like a normal, lovely person.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were also spotted speaking with King of Jordan Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan (Credit: GB News)

Guests at the wedding

As well as Prince William and Kate, Princess Beatrice was also present at the wedding with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice wore her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s remodelled Norman Hartnell gown.

Other famous guests, included the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, as well as Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Fan reaction over Kate’s look

Taking to Twitter, many fans gushed over Kate’s outfit at the event.

One person said: “Beautiful Photo of HRH The Princess of Wales Princess Catherine at the Zahran Palace Jordan yesterday.” A second said: “#PrincessCatherine makes the dress shine. CATHERINE IS SO STUNNING!”

“What a strong royal couple they are. Love her dress,” another added. A fourth user commented: “Princess Catherine looks like straight out of a classic movie.”

Sharing severing snaps of her in pink, a fifth person saddedaid: “I’m totally here for Princess Catherine’s Barbie Era #PrincessofWales.”

