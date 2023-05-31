A piece of cake from the wedding or Prince William and wife Kate has sold for a “shocking” price.

Hit Channel 4 show The Greatest Auction, fronted by AJ Odudu, was back on TV screens on Tuesday night (May 30). And there were plenty of items going for eye-popping amounts – with the guests more than happy to splash the cash.

But things took a jaw-dropping turn when one person brought along a slice of 11-year-old royal wedding cake to the auction.

The slice of cake went for a whopping amount (Credit: Channel 4)

Kate and William wedding cake slice sold for a ‘shocking’ price

In the show, Joshua was looking to flog a piece of William and Kate Middleton’s wedding cake. He was given the piece when he worked for the royals.

“Are you hungry for cash?” host AJ quipped as she waited with the seller for the auction to take place.

After a rather tense battle between two buyers, only one came up triumphs, slamming down a hefty £1,700.

“I think we paid a little bit too much for it,” he said afterwards, before adding: “We bought some cake, had some fun.”

Joshua said: “I’d like someone to cherish it and collect it but I have a feeling someone is going to eat it though.”

“I definitely want to have a bite of it, 110% because it’s like you’ve been at the royal wedding,” the buyer admitted. He added: “And I’ll have a bit of royalty in me forever.”

He then proceeded to take a bite out of the lush-looking cake and insisted it was “really nice”.

The buyer dropped nearly £2k on the piece of cake (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans floored at price of Kate’s wedding cake

AJ was left floored over the result. And so were viewers watching the hit show at home. Taking to Twitter, one person proclaimed: “£1,700 for a tatty bit of cake!!”

“*Eats a bit a royal wedding cake* ‘I’ll have a bit of royalty in me forever’ Only for a day tops actually mate!” proclaimed someone else.

“He thinks he’s something special …. buying cake for 1,700 quid,” raged a third viewer. Another person wrote: “Looks like a bog standard boring fruit cake, hardly anything special.” A fourth person said: “I can’t believe that eejit just ate the cake he bought.”

The pair tied the knot over 10 years ago (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and Will’s cake

Kate and Will tied the knot in April 2011 in London’s Westminster Abbey. Over one million people flooded the streets for the wedding, while tens of millions of people watched the ceremony on television and online.

The gorgeous cake boasted eight tiers and was designed by Fiona Cairns. It reportedly took five weeks to create and was the centrepiece of the reception in Buckingham Palace.

In 20123, the baker told Hello some surprising details about the jaw-dropping royal wedding cake.

“The whole cake was — not just the cake, but the wedding — was Kate’s idea. It was all her idea. She’s a very creative person and that’s why it was so special. A lot of people thought the royal wedding was a very grand affair but it was also very personal,” Fiona revealed.

When asked if she knew what Kate thought of her cake and big day, Fiona said: “I had a phone call from the Queen’s pastry chef saying that the cake was beyond William and Kate’s expectations.”

