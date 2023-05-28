In the latest Kate Middleton news, the Princess of Wales’ charity boss has spoken about his murder conviction.

Paul Carberry, 60, is the CEO of Action for Children – a charity that supports children’s mental health, of which Kate is patron.

He met the Princess of Wales last year and is said to earn £154,500-a-year at the charity’s CEO. He also has a role on the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce in his native Scotland.

But now it has emerged that Paul has a criminal past. And he’s spoken about stabbing a father-to-be to death on a train.

Kate Middleton news: Charity boss ‘regrets’ murderous past

In 1979, aged 16, Paul stabbed John Murray, 21, five times and wounded another passenger. Speaking to the Mirror about the incident, Paul said: “That’s something I’ve regretted every day of my life. A family did not have their loved one because of me.”

When asked if it still haunts him to this day he added: “Of course. For me, and particularly the line of work that I’m in and coming from a close family, a loving family. That’s absolutely been a factor in my life. And, actually, it’s been a factor in what I’ve then done as a result.”

Paul also revealed he had not spoken of his past out of respect for the victim and their family.

Kate was not aware of his crimes when she was pictured laughing with him at a primary school last year in May. At their get-together, which took place at St John’s, Invercyde, the two spoke about teaching children emotions.

What happened with Kate’s charity boss?

The publication claims that Paul stabbed John Murray, 21, while on a train in 1979. The train was carrying Scottish football fans to London for a match against England.

According to court reports, Paul had been drinking beer and vodka. He was reportedly a member of the Govan Team gang – named after a district of his native Glasgow. But violence then began after a member of his gang molested a woman on board the train, the court was told.

Paul reportedly held a flick knife as he chased John. He first stabbed Michael McBain, 22, who was asleep on the floor. He then went on to stab the father-to-be when he found himself trapped by a locked door.

Once the train had stopped in Warrington, Cheshire, he was arrested before being found guilty aged 17 in December that year.

Kate’s charity boss pleaded not guilty

He pleaded not guilty at Chester Crown Court. Paul claimed the knife was one he had confiscated from another passenger. He also noted how he was headbutted so he could not remember anything of the journey after.

At the time, Paul reportedly showed little emotion, and was given a custodial sentence. He then spent time in youth and adult prison but in 1985 he was freed and managed to get a job as a social worker and rise through the ranks.

Action for Children said it did know about his past when it employed him. A spokesperson said: “The Trustees who appointed Paul Carberry as CEO did so in the full knowledge of his past, which is a matter of public record.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to representatives for the Princess of Wales for comment.

