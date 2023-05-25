Prince Andrew, Duke of York ‘urged to make huge move gracefully for the sake of William and Kate’s children’

Prince Andrew Duke of York has been urged to make a huge “gracefully” for the sake of William and Kate’s children.

The 62-year-old is currently refusing to leave Royal Lodge, despite King Charles reportedly looking to evict him from there.

Prince Andrew Duke of York refusing to leave Royal Lodge

It has recently been reported that Prince Andrew has been asked to leave the Royal Lodge by King Charles.

Andrew has lived in the seven-bedroom mansion since 2003. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has lived there since 2008.

According to reports, Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the mansion when he first moved in, 20 years ago. His argument is believed to be that he has another 55 years to run on his lease – hence why he won’t be moving out anytime soon.

“He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out? He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out,” a source told the Mail On Sunday recently.

Prince Andrew Duke of York urged to move out “gracefully”

However, now, Prince Andrew has been urged to move out of the Royal Lodge “gracefully” for the sake of William and Kate’s children.

The Waleses are reportedly living “cheek to jowl” in Adelaide Cottage at the moment. They are believed to want to move to the Royal Lodge should Andrew move out.

Royal expert Jennie Bond shared her thoughts on the situation in a chat with OK! magazine recently.

“It pains me to say that I do have some sympathy with Andrew on this because I think if you’ve brought up your family in a home for 20 years, that’s where your children were brought up and everything, it’s pretty tough to be told by your big brother to move,” she said.

She then said that he needs to “cut his cloth” to “fit his income” now he isn’t a working royal. She then said that the Royal Lodge costs a lot to run.

Andrew should move out to allow Waleses move

Jennie then continued, saying that the security costs at Royal Lodge are much higher than at Frogmore – which is where Charles wants Andrew to move to.

“I think it is quite clear the Waleses will move into Royal Lodge and I do have sympathy with the idea that William and Catherine want to bring their kids up in something resembling a normal household,” she then said.

“So I would counsel Andrew to give up gracefully and move on but he doesn’t look as if he is going to. He has stuck his heels in and appears to be resisting the move. So more trouble ahead,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment.

