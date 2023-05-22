William and Kate issued warning about ‘diva-like behaviour’ amid claims Prince Andrew is ‘blocking royal lodge move’

Kate and William have been issued a warning about “diva-like behaviour” amid Prince Andrew’s alleged Royal Lodge drama.

Andrew is reportedly currently embroiled in a feud with the King over moving out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor…

Andrew is reportedly refusing to leave Royal Lodge (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Andrew blocking William and Kate move?

It has recently been reported that King Charles is attempting to evict Prince Andrew from his home at the Royal Lodge.

The King has asked his brother to move out of the seven-bedroom, £30 million mansion, however, Andrew is reportedly refusing to budge. Andrew has lived at the Royal Lodge since 2003. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has lived there too since 2008.

The Duke of York reportedly plans to stick to the terms of the 75-year lease he signed 20 years ago. A source then told the Daily Telegraph: “He has a 75-year lease and has no plans to move house.”

However, this has come as a blow to Prince William and Kate, who reportedly want to move into Royal Lodge along with their children. A source claimed that they are currently living “cheek to jowl” in their current, four-bedroom home – Adelaide Cottage.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly want to move into the Royal Lodge (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate issued a warning

PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR Jordan James spoke exclusively to ED! today. He shared his thoughts on how Kate and William should react to Andrew refusing to budge from the Royal Lodge.

“This is, admittedly, a tricky situation, and if Prince Andrew hadn’t been steeped in scandal I feel the nation would feel the decision unfair,” he said.

“But with his reputation firmly in tatters and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge vying for the national spotlight (and winning) I think it would be best for Andrew to bow out gracefully, lest he look even more like a toddler throwing his toys out of the pram,” he then added.

Prince William and Kate have been warned (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Waleses need to avoid ‘diva-like behaviour’

Jordan then continued. He said: “I do think William and Kate should proceed with caution, however.”

“While their place in the hearts of the nation is at an all-time high after the events of the coronation, they need to be careful not to get too big for their boots and throw their weight around prematurely,” he then said.

They need to be careful not to get too big for their boots.

“We’ve seen all too recently how quickly the court of public opinion can switch from beloved devotion to resentment and hatred overnight, and while William and Kate are set to be some of the most relatable and beloved royals we’ve had in recent years, I think any sense of entitlement or diva-like behaviour could quickly change that,” he then added.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace and Prince Andrew’s reps for comment.

