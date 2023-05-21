Prince Harry ‘has luxury hotel room set aside to stay without Meghan Markle’

Prince Harry has ‘a room set aside’ in a luxury hotel for solo nights away, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have the room in the swanky accommodation ‘on standby’ in California, near to his home.

The Telegraph claims the owner of the leading hotel chain in Montecito made the surprise revelation. He is also said to have another ‘escape place’ on standby.

Prince Harry’s hotel room and ‘escape place’

It has subsequently been reported that the hotel room is located close to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s £11million mansion.

Prince Harry reportedly has a ‘room set aside’ at a hotel close to his and Meghan Markle’s home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The paper also claims Harry has also been known to check in at the San Vincente Bungalows when he is in LA.

An exclusive members’ club, it has subsequently been described by GQ as a “home from home for A-list actors, music legends and studio executives”.

Located a two hours’ drive from Harry and Meghan‘s home, San Vincente Bungalows has 750 tightly vetted members and also carries a hefty price tag.

Security is so strict that members are also banned from using their mobile phones. If they do, they face “penalties” to ensure guests can relax in utmost privacy.

“That seems to be his escape place,” an insider told The Telegraph.

However, a spokesman for Prince Harry and Meghan’s organisation Archewell has refused to comment.

Harry and Meghan celebrate five years

The reports come as the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. However, the milestone passed by without mention on Harry and Meghan’s official Instagram page.

Three days earlier, they launched a blistering attack on paparazzi. A rep claims the couple were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” in New York.

Harry and Meghan claim they escaped a ‘near catastrophic’ car crash (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In a statement, a rep for pair said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

However, the pair have now found themselves under the microscope because of the claims.

GB News broadcaster Dan Wootton urged his viewers to dismiss the claims.

He said: “Harry and Meghan are now proven compulsive liars.

“Just look at the tissue of lies in that Oprah Winfrey interview. Not to mention Harry’s own autobiography.

“So stop treating their feelings as facts and start fact-checking their nonsense before broadcasting it to millions.”

Netflix documentary claims

Royal author Douglas Murray also hit out at Harry and Meghan’s claims, as he believes it could have been filmed for their Netflix documentary series.

Harry and Meghan critics have hit out at the couple’s claims (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Murray said: “The idea that you could have a two-hour car chase in New York – that would mean you went up and down Manhattan endlessly amounts of times in a bewilderingly free and traffic-free city – um, no.”

He added: “Presumably it’s for the next season of their Netflix special. You’ve got to have some drama, haven’t you? And even an invented one might work.”

