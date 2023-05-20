Sad detail that ‘proves’ Prince Harry really didn’t want to step down from his royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course, stepped down from royal duties in 2021. They claimed that they could no longer “continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”.

But was that really what Harry wanted? A resurfaced interview suggests that the prince may not have wanted to step down from his royal duties after all.

Prince Harry royal duties

It was back in November 2017 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially announced that they were engaged to be married. Little did we know how everything was about to change. The couple gave an interview following the news. They discussed everything from how they met, to wedding plans to hopes for the future.

Did Harry really want to step back from royal duties? (Credit: BBC)

Watching the interview back five years on, with everything that has happened since, certain details stick out. Many telling comments made by Harry suggest that stepping down from royal duties was the last thing he wanted to do.

Speaking about Meghan joining his family, Harry appeared very excited about her taking a share in the duties: “For me, it’s an added member of the family.” He said: “It’s another team player as part of the bigger team.”

Both of us have passions for wanting to make change, change for good

He continued to discuss how Meghan would take to the role: “I know that the fact that she’ll be really unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is almost is a huge relief to me because she’ll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it. But, no, we’re a fantastic team. We know we are. And, we hope to over time try and have as much impact for all the things that we care about as much as possible.”

He said that he and Meghan were keen to get stuck in as: “Both of us have passions for wanting to make change, change for good.”

“There’s a lot to do”

Above all, Harry seemed full of ambition to make an impact through his role.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

He told the interviewer: “You know for all of us, what we want to do is be able to carry out the right engagements, carry out our work and try and encourage others in the younger generation to be able to see the world in the correct sense rather than perhaps being just having a distorted view.”

What we want to do is carry out our work and try and encourage others

“There’s a lot to do, there’s a lot to do.” He kept repeating again and again.

The enthusiastic Harry in the interview is hardly recognisable from the elusive figure he is nowadays. It begs the question: did he really want to step down from his royal duties?

