Royal fans’ concern for Prince Edward’s appearance in latest outings

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has left some royal fans concerned with his appearance in latest outings.

Edward, 59, stepped out recently for a garden party at Buckingham Palace for a Duke of Edinburgh Award event. Edward was all smiles as he greeted and spoke with attendees. He also took on a game of ”cornhole’ with Jermaine Jenas.

However, following Edward’s royal engagement, some fans voiced their concern on Twitter. The fans expressed worry that Edward has lost weight.

Edward stepped out for another engagement on May 11 (Credit: Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, at Buckingham Palace garden party

One person tweeted: “Just seen recent photographs of the DOE Award event at Buckingham Palace. I don’t like to comment on people’s appearances but Prince Edward has lost a lot of weight recently, I hope he’s ok. His suit was hanging off him.”

I’m hoping he has lost weight for the right reasons & that he just hasn’t had a chance to tailor his suits accordingly.

Some fans pointed out at the royals have been through a tough year after losing the Queen in September 2022. The year before, they also lost Prince Philip.

Another replied: “I think that he’s gone through a lot lately and he’s never been a big man so it shows more.”

Prince Edward pictured at the King’s coronation on May 6 (Credit: Cover Images)

What else did fans say?

Someone else wrote: “I’m glad you mentioned it! I’ve noticed the same. I’m hoping he has lost weight for the right reasons & that he just hasn’t had a chance to tailor his suits accordingly.”

“He has had an emotional 18 months but you’re right he has lost an awful lot of weight,” another fan said. “I do hope he is ok. He is one of my favourite royals.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Earlier this year, Prince Edward was given a new title by his older brother King Charles III. He was given his late father Philip’s title, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Edward and Sophie had title changes earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This meant his wife Sophie has become the Duchess of Edinburgh. Their son, James, has taken on his father’s former title of the Earl of Wessex. The news of Edward and Sophie’s titles was confirmed in March – on Edward’s 59th birthday.

What do Edward and Sophie’s new titles mean for their royal futures?

Following the title change, a royal commentator shared his thoughts on what this means for Sophie and Edward’s futures in the monarchy. Richard Fitzwilliams told ED!: “The bestowing of the title Duke of Edinburgh on Prince Edward with his wife Sophie becoming the Duchess is a recognition of their remarkable work for the royal family.

“They are likely to take on more royal duties as the Palace is currently reviewing royal patronages.”

