Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s ‘struggle’ during coronation service ‘revealed’

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is said to have ‘struggled’ with one particular aspect during the coronation service for King Charles, according to a report.

The 58-year-old royal attended Saturday’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Prince Edward and their children. Daughter Lady Louise Windsor came in for praise for her choice of outfit for the occasion. And the Edinburghs’ son James, the Earl of Wessex, also looked dapper in a smart suit.

However, while Sophie and Edward were afforded a prime spot in the first row to see the King and Queen Camilla crowned – and also later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Red Arrows flypast – not everything reportedly went Sophie’s way.

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to her daughter on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sophie at the coronation today

As the Edinburghs arrived at Westminster Abbey, a lip reader reportedly noticed how Sophie may have experienced some difficulty. Furthermore, moments before entering, cameras picked up as Sophie stopped for a moment, possibly to adjust part of her clothing.

Was it related to what the lip reader apparently picked up on Sophie saying? As according to the Express website, she was said to have uttered: “It’s strangling me.”

Sophie’s words came during a conversation between her, Princess Eugenie and Princess Anne after the Duchess had got out of the car transporting her to the service.

However, it is not clear what the lip reader may have been referring to with their claims.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrives at the coronation service with Prince Edward and their children (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘This is strangling me’

The report suggests Anne may have been inspecting the Order of Service as she said: “Look at this, page 8.”

It is then suggested Sophie said: “This is strangling me.” And at one point, she appeared to tug on the collar of her white dress and ceremonial robes.

However, it wasn’t the only exchange involving Sophie that was observed by a lip reader today.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, takes a moment before entering Westminster Abbey as her son and husband turn around to wait for her (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Concern for George’

That’s because expert Jacqui Press reckons Sophie temporarily forgot about Prince George as a select few royal family members assembled on the palace balcony.

“Where’s George?” Sophie reportedly asked at one point as she stood next to Kate. The Princess of Wales had her two younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, positioned in front of her.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, appeared to rub her eye after taking her seat in Westminster Abbey for the coronation of her brother-in-law (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Smiling as she reportedly replied how George was standing across the balcony with the other pages of honour, the reminder seemed to resonate with Sophie.

“Oh yes!” Sophie is said to have responded, as Prince William also smiled and echoed her words, repeating: “Oh yes!”

Read more: All eyes on ‘stunning’ Lady Louise Windsor at King Charles coronation: ‘A gorgeous choice’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.