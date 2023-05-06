All eyes on ‘stunning’ Lady Louise Windsor at King Charles coronation: ‘A gorgeous choice’

All eyes were on Lady Louise Windsor and her dress at the coronation of King Charles today (Saturday May 6).

The 19-year-old daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrived at Westminster Abbey with her brother.

Lady Louise Windsor, bottom left, sitting with her brother in Westminster Abbey at the coronation of their uncle King Charles (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, she and her 15-year-old sibling James, the Earl of Wessex, sat apart from their parents during the coronation service. A row behind, with the likes of Princess Anne, and the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent, Louise and James were positioned in a row ahead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

But while royal observers may have been paying close attention to who was sat where, other viewers were impressed with what Louise was wearing.

Lady Louise Windsor wowed with her coronation dress (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lady Louise Windsor coronation dress

According to dedicated followers of fashion on Twitter, Louise’s outfit was quickly identifiable as being designed by Suzannah London.

One user posted enthusiastically: “Sophie Wessex looked gorgeous, but Lady Louise looked stunning! Wearing a Suzannah London dress. #CoronationDay.”

Someone else, tweeting about Louise’s look, agreed: “Her dress is Suzannah London Kumiko Iris Silk Dress x Rachel Levy.”

Lady Louise Windsor caught the eye of many royal fans (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How royal fans reacted on Twitter

Elsewhere on social media, heaps more Twitter users also offered praise for how Louise was turned out. “Lady Louise has her hair smoothed down and is wearing a lovely dress. She looks marvellous!” one gushed.

Another wrote: “Lady Louise Windsor looks gorgeous #Coronation.” To which someone else agreed: “Lady Louise is gorgeous today, love her dress and hat.”

Lady Louise Windsor also looked chic as she attended a pre coronation dinner party In Mayfair in London on Friday evening (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Yet another affected fan added a heart-eyed emoji to their post as they wrote: “Lady Louise Windsor looks stunning today! #Coronation.”

Meanwhile, another admirer chipped in: “Absolutely love Lady Louise’s dress, she looks beautiful.” And another devoted supporter added: “Obsessed with this look from Lady Louise.”

‘So elegant and feminine’

The online compliments continued as other Twitter users made comparisons between Louise’s demeanour and that of her mother Sophie.

“Aww Lady Louise looks absolute beautiful in that pale blue and cream dress. So elegant and feminine. A gorgeous choice, Louise, and no doubt mum Sophie,” one person speculated. Another social media user hailed Louise: “She really has emerged as a stunning young lady. Lady Louise is having a moment and I applause it. She’s lovely just like her mum.”

And someone else also suggested Louise should have a prominent role in the future of the monarchy. “Lady Louise will make a perfect working royal if she chooses to some day,” they claimed.

