Kate and Princess Charlotte delight fans with adorable ‘mummy and me’ moment at coronation

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte left royal fans gushing after having a matching moment at King Charles III’s coronation.

The Princess of Wales, 41, and her eight-year-old daughter had prominent roles in the ceremony, which saw the King and Queen Consort Camilla crowned.

Kate wore a small silver headpiece (Credit: Splash News)

Kate and Princess Charlotte – what did they wear?

Kate wore a formal robe alongside a dress by favoured designer Alexander McQueen. The dress had fine embroidery with a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, representing each nation. The royal also surprised onlookers by forgoing a tiara, instead choosing to wear a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece.

The silver headpiece looked more like a flower crown, made to look like leaves. And in adorable fashion, Princess Charlotte wore a matching headpiece in addition to her own Alexander McQueen outfit.

Fans watching the ceremony at home were quick to gush about the adorable matching mother-daughter moment.

Meanwhile, Charlotte matched her mother with her outfit (Credit: Splash News)

“Mummy and me tiaras for Kate and Charlotte!” gushed one viewer.

“I absolutely love that Charlotte and her mother seem to have matching flower ‘tiaras,’ I wish Kate and everyone else had on ACTUAL tiaras today but I love witnessing history nonetheless,” said a second.

“What an adorable mummy and me moment!” said a third.

What role did they play in the coronation?

The pair arrived shortly before the coronation began, alongside little Prince Louis, five. The cheeky Prince was kept in check by his sister, who was spotted holding his hand in one cute moment.

Mummy and me tiaras for Kate and Charlotte!

Kate had expressed concern that Louis may misbehave during the historic day. Louis made headlines and won hearts across the world during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where was spotted playing up for the cameras.

He previously stuck his tongue out and thumbed his nose at his mother when she tried to chastise him. During a walkabout ahead of the ceremony, members of the public apparently asked Kate whether Louis would behave.

The pair are wearing matching crowns (Credit: Sky News)

“I hope so,” she said, according to the Mail Online. “You never quite know with kids!”

Meanwhile, Prince George had a very special role in the ceremony. The young prince, who is second in line to the throne, acted as a Page of Honour to the King during the service at Westminster Abbey. George, nine, held the King‘s robes as they walked down the Abbey.

Viewers could not believe how grown up and mature the nine-year-old appeared during the ceremony.

“I can’t believe how much Prince George has grown,” one person wrote. Another wrote: “Sweet George all grown up.”

Read more: Prince George stuns royal fans with appearance as he takes on major role at King’s coronation

What did you think of this fashion moment? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.