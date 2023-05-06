Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans today (May 6) when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III.

Charlotte took part in the procession alongside little brother Prince Louis. They took their places behind their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George, meanwhile, was seen walking behind the monarch, acting as a Page of the King. The little boy, in a red uniform, looked to be taking his role very seriously.

Princess Charlotte held hands with little brother Prince Louis today (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis delight with behaviour today

Royal fans quickly took to Twitter to gush over Princess Charlotte‘s behaviour towards Prince Louis today.

The youngest two children of Prince William and Princess Kate entered the historic Abbey hand-in-hand. The well-behaved duo walked down the long aisle, before taking their seats alongside their parents. They then watched the ceremony with the rest of the congregation.

Charlotte was wearing a beautiful white Alexander McQueen outfit for the occasion. Her long hair was styled into an elegant up-do. Louis, meanwhile, looked super smart in a dark suit with long trousers. The youngest member of the Wales family usually wears shorts on formal royal occasions.

The youngest members of the Wales family were seated in the congregation (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react

Fans of the family of five were thrilled by their arrival, pointing out their delight at Princess Charlotte taking on the big sister role to Louis today. Of course, there have been fears that little Louis could get up to his mischievous antics, but so far so good…

One fan shared an emoji with tears in its eyes as they said: “Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands inside the Abbey!” Another then added: “These two stole the show!” A third also commented: “Beautiful picture Princess Charlotte looks so grown up. Beautiful.”

She’s been told to hold on tight to Louis lest he wander and wreak havoc!

Another also appeared to be getting emotional. They tweeted to say: “Charlotte and Louis holding hands and I’m gone!” Meanwhile, another added: “Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – so adorable!” Another then said: “Princess Charlotte is STUNNING! Perfect outfit for her and I love how her headpiece matches Princess Catherine! Charlotte is perfection! And Louis too!”

Meanwhile, another joked: “Ah Princess Charlotte, she’s adorable. She’s been told to hold on tight to Louis lest he wander and wreak havoc!”

Others said that going on Charlotte’s behaviour today, the future of the royal family is in good hands. They tweeted: “Princess Charlotte of Wales steals the show in her magnificent dress and cape seen dutifully holding the hand of her younger brother Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey @wabbey. The British Royalty is in safe hands for sure.”

