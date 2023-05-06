King Charles arrived at Westminster Abbey earlier on today as his coronation got underway. The monarch, who was accompanied by Queen Camilla, left Buckingham Palace just after 10.20am.

The couple travelled the 1.3 mile journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The newest coach in the Royal Mews, it comes with air conditioning, electric windows and suspension. It was first used by Queen Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament in 2014.

And the pomp and ceremony of the grand occasion delighted royal fans, with many declaring that “no one does it quite like us”.

King Charles arrives at the coronation (Credit: BBC)

Crowds lined the streets to watch the King and Queen process to Westminster Abbey, waving flags as they journeyed down The Mall and through the streets of London, drawn by eight horses – as usual, beautiful Windsor Greys.

The monarch looked chuffed with the turnout en route. He was seen waving at the crowds as they passed under Admiralty Arch and God Save The King played out. Crowds could be heard singing and cheering along as the marching band played.

King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace for the procession to Westminster Abbey for the coronation just after 10.20am (Credit: BBC)

Coronation arrivals: King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles and Queen Camilla wore the Robes of State for their arrival at Westminster Abbey. Onlookers also noticed that Camilla was wearing a necklace created for Queen Victoria.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “Wonderful to see Queen Camilla wearing the extraordinary coronation necklace that was made for Queen Victoria!”

Queen Camilla arrives at the coronation (Credit: BBC)

With the rest of the royal family seated inside Westminster Abbey, Charles and Camilla made their entrance with the Great Procession. It moved at a stately pace, with those taking part carrying items of regalia. These included rings, sceptres, necklaces and other items that would be given to the King and Queen during the ceremony.

Among those seated for the service were Prince Harry, who was sat next to Jack Brooksbank. The pair were seen laughing and chatting as they awaited the arrival of the monarch. As well as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children were seated. Meanwhile, Princess Anne was also in the crowd. As were Zara and Mike Tindall. Harry was sat with the rest of the royal family.

Charles and Camilla were met with cheers when they emerged from the carriage. Then then made their way into Westminster Abbey for the historic occasion.

Charles was accompanied by Prince George, acting as Page of Honour. The little boy then carried his grandfather’s train during the procession.

The ceremony

The ceremony took around two hours, with Prince William declaring an oath of allegiance to his father and Queen Camilla being crowned. After the new monarch was crowned, a chorus of God Save The King rang out as he left the Abbey. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also seen adorably singing along.

Then, a huge military parade made its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. The royal family followed in a series of coaches, led by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. The King and Queen were in the ancient Gold State Coach. Despite the rain, the royal family were en route to the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to well-wishers.

The streets were lined with well-wishers as well as Brits waving flags, thrilled as a result of the pageantry (Credit: BBC)

‘No one does it like us’

And those who couldn’t be lining the streets of the capital showed their love for the royals on social media.

“What a sight and pageantry. No one does it like us,” said one. Another then echoed those thoughts and posted: “No one does a magnificent procession like us Brits. What an amazing spectacle. Those horses are beautiful. A day of wonderful pomp and circumstance, and celebration.” Another then added: “God save the King.”

