A view of the Gold State Coach, King Charles looks at the camera
Royals

King Charles’ coronation: History of the Gold State Coach – is it made of gold?

Iconic carriage wasn't used for the procession to Westminster Abbey

By Robert Leigh

Having been used for every coronation since 1830, observers of King Charles’ coronation would’ve noticed the Gold State Coach wasn’t used for the procession to Westminster Abbey.

Instead, King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled the 1.3 mile journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The newest coach in the Royal Mews, it comes with air conditioning, electric windows and suspension. It was first used by Queen Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament in 2014.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach during rehearsals for the coronation
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach during rehearsals for the coronation (Credit: YouTube)

Accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, they travelled down the Mall, through Admiralty Arch to Trafalgar Square, and along Whitehall and to Parliament Square before arriving at Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla will follow tradition though when by making their way back along the same route in reverse in the Gold State Coach.

The Gold State Coach carriage featured an image of Queen Elizabeth waving during the Platinum Jubilee pageant
The Gold State Coach featured an image of Queen Elizabeth waving during the Platinum Jubilee pageant (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why didn’t they arrive in the Gold State Coach?

According to reports, the decision may be to ensure neither Charles nor Camilla suffer any back pain. That’s because the 7-metre-long and 3.6-metre-tall carriage which weighs four tonnes is said to be notoriously uncomfortable.

Indeed, the late Queen, who used the Gold State Coach both ways for her 1953 coronation is said to have described the ride as “horrible”. Furthermore, her father King George VI said his coronation journey was “one of the most uncomfortable rides I have ever had in my life”. And Queen Victoria is also believed to have complained about the “distressing oscillation” of the carriage.

They were the personal choice of Their Majesties.

However, a Palace spokesperson declined to elaborate on why the Diamond Jubilee State Coach is preferred. They told reporters: “The carriages chosen reflect the smaller procession to the Abbey and the larger procession back to Buckingham Palace. They were the personal choice of Their Majesties.”

View of the Gold State Coach
Riding in the Gold State Coach hasn’t always pleased monarchs (Credit: YouTube)

Is the Gold State Coach made of gold?

Despite an ostentatious appearance and many Google users’ curiosity, the Gold State Coach is not made of solid gold.

It is made of giltwood instead, a thin layer of gold leaf over wood. The interior meanwhile is lined and upholstered with velvet and satin.

One panel depicts the gods Mars and Minerva
One panel depicts the gods Mars and Minerva (Credit: YouTube)

Suspended on leather straps, it can move only at walking pace, and is pulled by eight horses – always Windsor Greys. Managed by four postilions, nine walking grooms, six footmen, and four Yeoman of the Guard also attend. The reason postilions carry crooked walking-sticks  is to hold up the traces that may become slack when taking a corner.

Gilded Tritons herald the arrival of the monarch at the front of the Gold State Coach
Gilded Tritons herald the arrival of the monarch at the front of the Gold State Coach (Credit: YouTube)

The Gold State Coach also features ornate painted panels of Roman gods and goddesses, along with figures of sea gods above each wheel. Gilded sculptures are unmissable elsewhere on the carriage too, with three cherubs on the roof representing England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Read more: How to watch King Charles’ coronation: BBC and ITV reveal host of special programmes

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Camilla King Charles King Charles' Coronation Royal Family

Trending Articles

Prince Harry looks stern at the coronation, Princess Anne looks to the side
Viewers spot same thing about Princess Anne and Prince Harry’s appearance at coronation: ‘Greatest thing ever’
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the coronation
Prince Louis’ behaviour inside Westminster Abbey at King’s coronation amuses viewers
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation
Royal fans gush over Princess Charlotte’s behaviour towards Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey today
Princess Diana, the Queen and the Princess of Wales
Princess Kate pays subtle tribute to Princess Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth at the coronation
Anne and Camilla
Princess Anne ‘confronted’ Camilla over new title at coronation dinner in ‘big showdown’
Peter Andre talking and looking serious on This Morning
Peter Andre breaks silence as he’s pictured holding hands with Dancing On Ice star at cosy lunch