Having been used for every coronation since 1830, observers of King Charles’ coronation would’ve noticed the Gold State Coach wasn’t used for the procession to Westminster Abbey.

Instead, King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled the 1.3 mile journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The newest coach in the Royal Mews, it comes with air conditioning, electric windows and suspension. It was first used by Queen Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament in 2014.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach during rehearsals for the coronation (Credit: YouTube)

Accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, they travelled down the Mall, through Admiralty Arch to Trafalgar Square, and along Whitehall and to Parliament Square before arriving at Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla will follow tradition though when by making their way back along the same route in reverse in the Gold State Coach.

The Gold State Coach featured an image of Queen Elizabeth waving during the Platinum Jubilee pageant (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why didn’t they arrive in the Gold State Coach?

According to reports, the decision may be to ensure neither Charles nor Camilla suffer any back pain. That’s because the 7-metre-long and 3.6-metre-tall carriage which weighs four tonnes is said to be notoriously uncomfortable.

Indeed, the late Queen, who used the Gold State Coach both ways for her 1953 coronation is said to have described the ride as “horrible”. Furthermore, her father King George VI said his coronation journey was “one of the most uncomfortable rides I have ever had in my life”. And Queen Victoria is also believed to have complained about the “distressing oscillation” of the carriage.

They were the personal choice of Their Majesties.

However, a Palace spokesperson declined to elaborate on why the Diamond Jubilee State Coach is preferred. They told reporters: “The carriages chosen reflect the smaller procession to the Abbey and the larger procession back to Buckingham Palace. They were the personal choice of Their Majesties.”

Riding in the Gold State Coach hasn’t always pleased monarchs (Credit: YouTube)

Is the Gold State Coach made of gold?

Despite an ostentatious appearance and many Google users’ curiosity, the Gold State Coach is not made of solid gold.

It is made of giltwood instead, a thin layer of gold leaf over wood. The interior meanwhile is lined and upholstered with velvet and satin.

One panel depicts the gods Mars and Minerva (Credit: YouTube)

Suspended on leather straps, it can move only at walking pace, and is pulled by eight horses – always Windsor Greys. Managed by four postilions, nine walking grooms, six footmen, and four Yeoman of the Guard also attend. The reason postilions carry crooked walking-sticks is to hold up the traces that may become slack when taking a corner.

Gilded Tritons herald the arrival of the monarch at the front of the Gold State Coach (Credit: YouTube)

The Gold State Coach also features ornate painted panels of Roman gods and goddesses, along with figures of sea gods above each wheel. Gilded sculptures are unmissable elsewhere on the carriage too, with three cherubs on the roof representing England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Read more: How to watch King Charles’ coronation: BBC and ITV reveal host of special programmes

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.