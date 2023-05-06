What the sentimental tributes on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes mean

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be dressed to impress in their coronation robes today – but what are they wearing?

Charles and Camilla wear two different sets of robes during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. They are the Robes of State, worn on arrival, and the Robes of Estate, worn on departure.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes were not revealed in full before their big day (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles coronation robes

The King’s Robe of State is made of crimson velvet and was worn by King George VI at the Coronation in 1937. The train is adorned with handmade gold lace, and is lined in regal ermine from Canada with an accompanying ermine cape.

Meanwhile, his Robe of Estate is made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold and was worn by King George VI in 1937. Other robes worn by King Charles during the service include the Shroud Tunic and the Supertunica.

The Shroud Tunic, the Supertunica, and the Imperial Mantle

The Shroud Tunic – also known as colobium sindonis – is a sleeveless, white linen shirt worn during part of the anointing. Placed over the monarch’s clothes, it represents abstaining from vanity and standing bare before God.

The Supertunica, the long robe of gold brocade worn during the investiture, is placed over that.

The Imperial Mantle, worn by King George IV, King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II goes over that. Made of gold cloth woven with coloured threads and lined in red silk, it contains a multitude of patterns. These include foliage, crowns, fleur-de-lis, and eagles with coloured roses, thistles and shamrock. And so the monarch is then invested with the regalia, crowned and enthroned.

Camilla and King Charles have a couple of changes during the coronation ceremony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Queen Camilla coronation robes

The Queen’s Robe of State was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. It is made of crimson velvet.

However, Camilla‘s new Robe of Estate was designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. The design on the train – including bees and a beetle – references nature and the environment, and features the national emblems of the United Kingdom.

Made with a rich purple velvet, a number of plants chosen for their personal associations also feature in the design. These include Lily of the Valley, which featured in Camilla’s wedding bouquet and was a favourite flower of Queen Elizabeth II, Myrtle (representing hope), and Delphinium, one of Charles’ favourite flowers. Lady’s Mantle, symbolising love and comfort, along with Maidenhair Fern, a symbol of purity, and cornflowers – representing love and tenderness – are included.

What are the coronation crowns and jewels?

The crown placed on King Charles’ head is St Edward’s Crown, the 22-carat gold piece featuring 444 precious gems that is usually on display at the Tower of London. The late Queen made use of a stylised image of this crown on coats of arms and other insignia.

Another precious stones featuring in Charles’ regalia is the Cullinan I diamond, also known as the Star of Africa. It is set in the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. The uncut stone was presented to King Edward VII in 1907. However, there have been calls for it to be returned to South Africa, where it was discovered.

The regalia also includes the Sovereign’s Orb, and the Coronation Spoon. Used to hold the oil for the anointing, the Spoon is believed to date back to the 12th Century and is a rare surviving part of the original medieval coronation regalia. Most other contemporary pieces were destroyed after the English Civil War.

What is Camilla’s coronation ring?

Meanwhile, Camilla will be crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown. It has a silver frame, and is lined with gold and is set with 2,200 diamonds.

Buckingham Palace said Camilla chose to modify an existing crown, rather than commission a new one as is customary for a consort, in the interests of sustainability.

Camilla will hold the Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross, originally made for the coronation of the Queen Consort of James II in 1685. She will also receive the Queen Consort’s Ring. A ruby in a gold setting, it was made for the 1831 coronation of King William IV and Queen Adelaide. It has also been used by three further Queens Consort, including the Queen Mother.

