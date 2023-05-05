Kate admits concern over Prince Louis at coronation following his Jubilee behaviour

Kate, Princess of Wales, made an adorable confession about her children ahead of King Charles’ coronation this weekend but also admitted concern over Louis.

The entire nation and the royals are gearing up for the 74-year-old’s big day on Saturday (May 6) which will see him take his place on the throne at Westminster Abbey. Joining Charles and wife Camilla at the historical event will be Prince William, Kate, their three children and plenty of other royal family members.

Ahead of the historical event, rehearsals have been well underway – making sure everything is in tip-top shape. And now, Kate has shared a sweet insight into her children’s feelings about their grandfather’s big day.

Kate has shared a sweet insight into the coronation rehearsals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate children

On Thursday (May 3) William and Kate stunned Londoners by taking a trip on the tube. Once finished with their ride, they got off at the nearest stop to Soho. While there, the royal couple spoke to hospitality staff at a local pub, the Dog and Duck Pub – a tavern once frequented by George Orwell.

And during their outing, Kate revealed her three children George, Charlotte and Louis have been super invested in the coronation celebrations.

“The children are having their coronation celebration at school today,” she said, according to the MailOnline. Kate then added how their eldest Prince George was “excited” about his grandfather’s celebrations and had been taking part in the preparations.

However, while speaking to crowds in London yesterday, Kate admitted a bit of concern over Louis. One crowd member asked the princess: “Are the kids excited for the weekend?”

Will Louis behave?! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate replied: “They’re looking forward to it. There’s some sort of nerves and anticipation and excitement going on at the moment.”

The crowd member then asked: “Will Louis behave you think?” Kate replied: “I hope so,” before giggling. She added: “You never quite know with kids!”

William and Kate on the tube

The royal couple’s day in London began when they hopped onboard the Elizabeth Line this morning at Acton, West London. They rode on the tube for three stops before getting off at Tottenham Court Road.

There’s some sort of nerves and anticipation and excitement going on at the moment.

Arriving at Acton station, the Prince and Princess of Wales got through the barriers by tapping their Oyster cards. Aboard the tube, the royal couple spoke to Transport For London (TFL) staff. At one point on the journey, Kate could be heard speaking about the upcoming coronation. “Yes, it’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row,” she said.

Kate will be celebrating the coronation with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate head to the pub

Stunned commuters watched as Kate and William alighted at Tottenham Court Road before taking the escalators up to Dean Street. The royal couple then continued on their journey, heading into Soho. What’s more, leaving the station, William and Kate completed the short walk to the Dog and Duck Pub.

