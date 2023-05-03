The coronation of King Charles is just days away and, according to an expert, activities held this weekend could be full of mischief and mayhem.

Parties are planned up and down the country and across the coronation weekend (May Saturday 6) – but if you’re to careful, they could end in legal proceedings.

As a result, royal fans have been urged to think twice before letting loose and celebrating. Website SolicitorsNearMe.com, which connects legal professionals with local businesses and individuals, has highlighted key hotspot areas that could cause issues.

Those planning to have a low-key afternoon tea with a handful of friends need not worry, but those planning mass gatherings need to be cautious.

Celebrations are to take place up and down the country (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation: Top 5 activities that’ll get you in trouble

The platform has released a report with the top five activities that could lead to an arrest during the King’s coronation.

Top of the list is disorderly conduct. The report states: “Engaging in disruptive behaviour or using offensive language in public could lead to an arrest for disorderly conduct.”

This historic event is an opportunity for celebration. But it’s crucial for attendees to be aware of the potential legal consequences of their actions.

Public intoxication comes next. Pubs, parties and many gatherings will involve alcohol, with drinking responsibly vital to safe events. The report states: “Consuming excessive alcohol in public areas or displaying signs of intoxication may result in an arrest for public intoxication.”

Trespassing and entering people’s properties has been flagged. “Entering restricted areas or private property without permission is considered trespassing. This can lead to an arrest.”

The coronation of King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla is to take place on May 6 (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, fourth on the list is unlawful assembly. The site explains: “Participating in an un-permitted gathering or demonstrating without proper authorisation can result in charges of unlawful assembly.”

Last but not least is resisting arrest. And, while it might seem obvious, but the report pulls on historical data and expert analysis and it highlighted this as one of the top five potential incidents that could occur.

“Interfering with law enforcement officers or resisting arrest may lead to additional charges and legal consequences,” the report reads.

‘Be aware of the legal consequences’

Nick Jervis, owner and founder of SolicitorsNearMe.com, said that understanding potential legal pitfalls is essential. He revealed said: “This historic event is an opportunity for celebration. But it’s crucial for attendees to be aware of the potential legal consequences of their actions.”

Nick continued: “Our report is a valuable resource for helping individuals stay informed and avoid legal trouble during the festivities.”

While the report wasn’t intended to pour cold water on the celebrations, it added: “By being mindful of potential legal issues, attendees can fully enjoy this momentous occasion without unnecessary complications.”

Read more: King Charles ‘loving gesture to Kate, Princess of Wales, ahead of coronation’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.