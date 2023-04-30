Prince William’s promise to King Charles which he’ll make during coronation service

Prince William will be making a rather special promise to King Charles during his father’s coronation, according to reports.

The entire nation and royal family are gearing up for Charles’ big day next week – which will see the 74-year-old take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

But it’s not just Charles who will be playing a vital role during the historical event on Saturday (May 6). 40-year-old William will also have a special part to play – with him even expected to issue a vow to his father.

Prince William to make promise to Charles

During Charles’ big day, all eyes will be on him. But all eyes are expected to be on his eldest son William too – thanks to the role and promise he is expected to make.

William will apparently be taking part in a section known as The Homage of Royal Blood. This will see the Prince swear his loyalty to the King. He will recite the following: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

Prince William has a special role at Coronation

Meanwhile, during the Robe and Stole Royal section on the big day, he will also have a significant role. During the section, Charles will be clothed in the stole and the robe. William will enter as the stole and robe will be brought to Charles.

William is also expected to follow behind his dad and Camilla in the royal procession. He’ll be joined by his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, as well as their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, five.

Where will Prince Harry be at the coronation?

As for William’s younger brother Prince Harry, he is said to be watching the celebrations from the sidelines at Westminster Abbey. He is apparently set to be seated with the other non-working members of the royal family. These include the likes of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands.

After weeks of speculation it was confirmed that Harry would be attending the coronation. The event also falls on his son Archie’s fourth birthday. Meghan Markle will not attend the coronation to stay with the couple’s young children – Archie and Lilibet – and celebrate their son’s birthday.

Prince Harry’s ‘fleeting Coronation visit’ could ‘backfire’

It was recently reported that Harry’s trip back to the UK could be more fleeting than first imagined. According to some reports, he will be jetting back to the US as soon as the historic event is done. This means he will miss the coronation concert on May 7.

PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, Jordan James, believes this plan could “backfire” on Prince Harry. “[If] Prince Harry truly is just making a flying visit for the coronation, I think it could quickly backfire on the controversial royal,” he exclusively told ED!.

“While it might be understandable that the Prince might want to have a low profile in light of the recent drama between himself and his family, if rumours are true that King Charles explicitly wanted Harry at his coronation, it feels in bad taste for him to ‘cut and run’.” He also said that Harry should use the coronation as a “bridge” to repair relations with the royals.

