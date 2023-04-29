Prince William to give rare insight into family life in his own ‘fly-on-the-wall documentary’

Prince William is set to give the public a rare glimpse into his family life as part of a new documentary, it’s been reported.

The Prince of Wales and his family will be joined by ITV as he travels the country on a homelessness initiative. It’s due to air in the summer and is different to his brother’s dramatic bombshell interviews.

An insider claimed his desire to reconnect with the British public is in “dramatic contract” to Prince Harry’s recent media appearances.

Prince William will give a rare insight into family life (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William in royal first

As reported by The Sun, a TV source said: “This is pretty extraordinary — it’s never been done before. Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.

“He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.”

It’s claimed the documentary will give the public their most intimate and candid insight yet into William, 40, and his family.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Could William and Prince Harry make up?

Meanwhile, with the King’s coronation fast approaching, speculation is rising around a possible reunion for the estranged brothers.

Following a series of controversial interviews – as well as his memoir, Spare – tensions between the pair are still high. But fans remain hopeful the brothers will patch things up, following their long-running feud.

Prince Harry will attend the King’s coronation ceremony (Credit: Cover Images)

And the bookies have even got involved, with OLBG the bookmakers revealing their odds on a reparation for the fractured siblings.

Currently, they have Prince Harry at evens to reconcile with Prince William during the ceremony next Saturday (May 6).

Jake Moore, a spokesperson for OLBG exclusively told ED!: “Prince Harry, should he attend, may build some bridges and is Evens (1/1) to shake Prince William’s hand on camera.”

They also have Harry to kiss Kate and repair their reportedly broken relationship at 2/1. However, OLBG also has Prince Harry to pull out of the ceremony at 10/1.

The coronation could be shaping up to be a dramatic affair!

Paul Burrell voices concerns for Prince of Wales

Elsewhere, ex-royal butler and I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Paul Burrell recently urged Prince William to change his mode of transport.

The possibility of Harry becoming King is weighing heavy on Paul’s mind. So much so, he has said helicopters are “too risky” for William.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Paul pondered: “I have noticed for a few years and nobody has talked about this at all. I’ve not seen anything in the media. Our late Queen was very concerned that the Waleses, that William and Kate and the children, were all going by helicopter – in the same helicopter – down to Anmer Hall in Sandringham.

“They were flying on holidays in the same helicopter. A helicopter only has one engine. If it went down – and tragedies have happened in the royal family – that would make Harry the King and Meghan the Queen. Has anyone thought of that?”

Paul then bizarrely added: “It’s so fundamental in my head. I’ve been thinking, oh no! One engine could break down and that’s it!”

Hopefully he doesn’t let his worries distract him from his next Bushtucker Trial!

