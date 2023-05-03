King Charles ‘loving gesture to Kate, Princess of Wales, ahead of coronation’

King Charles has reportedly extended a loving gesture to Kate, Princess of Wales, ahead his coronation.

The King and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, are set to be officially crowned on Saturday May 6. Furthermore, according to reports, King Charles has invited Kate’s family to the event.

King Charles has reportedly invited Kate’s parents, sister and brother to the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles invites Kate’s family?

Daily Mail‘s diary editor Richard Eden has claimed that Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton has been invited to the coronation, as well as her parents Carole and Michael.

Kate’s brother James Middleton has also reportedly made the guest list. Friends of the royals allegedly told Richard Eden: “They are the family of our future queen, so it’s right that they should be there.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Kensington Palace and King Charles’ reps.

Kate’s family have attended many royal events since her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

Prince Harry at the coronation

The King’s second son Prince Harry is also set to make the occasion.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said last month: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Meghan Markle is unable to attend due to it being the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan have been estranged from the royal family since stepping down as senior royals. The pair spoke about the challenges they faced in the palace in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

They also gave more insight into their struggles in their 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated some good news after Meghan was signed by entertainment agency, WME.

Their organisation Archewell, will also be represented by the agency. Announcing the news on their Twitter page, WME wrote: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas.

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort will be officially crowned at the coronation on Saturday May 6 (Credit: Splash News)

New royal titles

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s children will be referred to by their royal titles. This is due to their grandfather becoming the King.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be having her royal title changed to just ‘Queen Camilla’.

