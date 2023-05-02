Camilla, Queen Consort’s surprising secret to ‘keeping fit’ revealed ahead of coronation

How the Queen Consort Camilla likes to “keep fit”, among other secrets, has been released ahead of His Majesty the King’s coronation service.

The coronation service will occur on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey, crowning King Charles and Queen Camilla. The list released by the royal family includes how Camilla keeps fit, what games she likes to play and her green thumb.

This follows recent reports that claimed Camilla may ‘break with big tradition’ for the coronation. However, more has now been divulged about her private life.

Queen Consort Camilla enjoys dancing to keep fit (Credit: Cover Images)

How Queen Consort Camilla keeps fit

The official Twitter account for the royal family tweeted today (May 2) that Camilla dances to keep fit.

Camilla is smiling in a ballet pose among fellow Silver Swan classmates in the tweet. The post reads: “Did you know the Queen Consort keeps fit by taking Silver Swan ballet classes?”

The Royal Academy of Dance developed Silver Swan ballet classes for older people who want to learn the art form. Her love of dance is part of a list of 100 “fun facts” about herself, the King and previous coronations published.

What else did we learn about the Queen Consort?

Along with ballet dancing Camilla is a fan ballroom dance and BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. The page adds: “On two occasions [she] has had the opportunity to dance with judge Craig Revel Horwood and former judge Len Goodman.”

Meanwhile, other hobbies include enjoying “playing Scrabble and Wordle,” with the list also highlighting how she is patron or president of over 100 charities. Camilla’s charitable work continues beyond there. Number 24 on the list describes: “Her Majesty is a keen gardener and also produces her own honey at home in Wiltshire. This honey is sold at Fortnum & Mason to raise money for charity.”

The page also detailed the adoption of her two rescue Jack Russell terriers from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Beth and Bluebell. Beth assisted her in unveiling a plaque in 2020 at a visit to Battersea Old Windsor.

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles reveal 100 things about themselves and the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Facts about King Charles

Meanwhile, the extensive list shared insight into Charles’ past also. Although not a dancer, the King played the piano, trumpet and cello at school. He continued playing the cello while studying at Cambridge.

The list spotlights Charles’ extensive background in charity work, with him being president or patron of over 800 charities and initiatives. Much like Camilla, Charles enjoys nature and farming.

In addition, Charles’ farming work in Tanzania in 2011 made the list. At the time, the then Prince of Wales was called the “Keeper of the Cows” by the Maasai in Tanzania.

