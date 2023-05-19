Meghan and Harry car chase is for ‘next season of Netflix doc’, author claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s car chase claims are for the “next season of Netflix documentary”, a royal author has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allegedly involved in a “car chase” in New York earlier this week.

Harry and Meghan were in a ‘car chase’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan involved in ‘car chase’ in New York

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan were allegedly involved in a “car chase” in New York. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday (May 17).”Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” they said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” they then continued.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Douglas hit out at the Sussexes claims (Credit: Sky News Australia / YouTube)

Harry and Meghan ‘car chase’ for next series of their documentary

However, the reaction to Harry and Meghan’s alleged car chase has been less than sympathetic in some quarters.

Earlier today (Friday, May 19), royal author Douglas Murray hit out at Harry and Meghan’s claims. The royal author is of the opinion that the couple’s “car chase” is for one thing only – some drama to add to the second season of their Netflix documentary.

Speaking on Sky Australia, he claimed: “I think every single New Yorker can call BS on this story immediately.

“The reason being, you cannot have a car chase in New York,” he then claimed. “All the traffic is nulled up. You sort of creep along block by block.”

The royal author took a swipe at the Sussexes Netflix documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Royal author disputes Sussexes claims

Douglas continued. He said: “The idea that you could have a two-hour car chase in New York – that would mean you went up and down Manhattan endlessly amounts of times in a bewilderingly free and traffic-free city – um, no.”

He then continued, claming: “Everybody knows immediately that this couldn’t be the case.” Douglas then went on to say that this sort of thing “might fly in LA”. However, he claimed that New Yorkers find celebrities holding up traffic “very irritating”. He then said: “They pulled the wrong town to pull this particular stunt in”.

He then speculated: “Presumably it’s for the next season of their Netflix special. You’ve got to have some drama, haven’t you? And even an invented one might work.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry’s car chase claims accused of being ‘cynical exploitation of Diana’s death’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.