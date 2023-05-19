Prince Harry’s car chase claims accused of being ‘cynical exploitation of Diana’s death’

The car chase claims of Prince Harry have been accused of being a “cynical exploitation of Diana‘s death” by a royal commentator.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allegedly involved in a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York on Tuesday evening (May 16).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase’

On Tuesday night, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were reportedly involved in a “near catastrophic car chase”. The incident took place in New York. It is believed to have happened after the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the incident had taken place in a statement. “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” they said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” they then said.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Prince Harry car chase claims ‘cynical exploitation of Diana’s death’

However, some people are unhappy with Prince Harry’s car chase claims – especially in light of many people, including the taxi driver – downplaying the incident.

Dan Wootton hosted a debate on the alleged chase during his show on GB News last night (Thursday, May 18). He welcomed Lady Colin Campbell and Phil Dampier – a journalist – to discuss the claims. It’s safe to say that Lady Campbell doesn’t believe the couple.

“Is Harry‘s comparison with his mum’s death a crude attempt here to gain public sympathy?” Dan asked Lady Campbell.

“Not only to gain public sympathy but to regain IPP status so he can – and she can – get the taxpayers in Britain to pay for their security,” she then accused.

Lady Colin Campbell slams Prince Harry

Lady Campbell wasn’t finished there though. “This is a very cynical – and frankly, very distasteful – exploitation of his mother’s tragic death,” she then alleged. “And it is the height of manipulative vulgarity,” she then claimed.

Elsewhere in the show, Dan Wootton slammed the royal couple. He accused the alleged car chase of being a “stunt”.

“I fear that this was nothing more than a sick stunt to garner their Sussex squad supporters behind them,” he alleged.

He then claimed: “Harry and Meghan are now proven compulsive liars. Just look at the tissue of lies in that Oprah Winfrey interview. Not to mention, Harry’s own autobiography. So stop treating their feelings as facts. And start fact-checking their nonsense before broadcasting it to millions.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

