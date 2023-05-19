Prince Harry and Meghan ‘proven compulsive liars’ who shouldn’t be believed, broadcaster claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s car chase claims shouldn’t be believed as the royal couple are “proven compulsive liars”, a broadcaster has claimed.

The journalist’s remarks come after Harry and Meghan claimed that they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase earlier this week.

Harry and Meghan claim to have been in a car chase (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan were caught up in what they termed a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also involved in the incident.

The alleged car chase is believed to have taken place after the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala. A spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed the incident had taken place in a statement.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” they said on Wednesday (May 17).

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” they then continued.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

Dan Wootton hit out (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Harry and Meghan branded ‘proven compulsive liars’

However, not everyone believes Prince Harry and Meghan. Dan Wootton slammed the couple during his show on GB News last night (Thursday, May 18). Dan analysed the words of a royal author, who claimed Meghan and Harry‘s statement was an “emotional statement”.

The broadcaster then slammed the media. He accused them of presenting Meghan and Harry’s statement as “fact” rather than “feelings”.

He then went on to show clips from the mayor of New York pouring scrutiny on the claims. A clip of the taxi driver involved in the “chase” denying Harry and Meghan’s claims was shown too. He then went on to allege that their claims have been proven wrong.

Meghan and Harry were slammed by Dan (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Dan Wootton hits out

Dan then continued, saying: “If Harry and Meghan have any evidence to back up their spurious claims, they must publish it now!”

“But I fear that this was nothing more than a sick stunt to garner their Sussex squad supporters behind them,” he then alleged.

Dan then slammed a royal author for comparing the alleged chase to Diana‘s death. He then went on to accuse their claims of being just “another stick with which to beat the Royal Family”. He then said, “it’s time the media wise up.”

Dan then continued, claiming: “Harry and Meghan are now proven compulsive liars. Just look at the tissue of lies in that Oprah Winfrey interview. Not to mention, Harry’s own autobiography. So stop treating their feelings as facts. And start fact-checking their nonsense before broadcasting it to millions.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Read more: King Charles blasted over behaviour towards Harry and Meghan: ‘Did they learn nothing from Diana?’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.