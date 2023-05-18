King Charles blasted over behaviour towards Harry and Meghan: ‘Did they learn nothing from Diana?’

King Charles has been blasted over his ‘behaviour’ towards Harry and Meghan following reports of a ‘car chase’.

The monarch’s second son and his wife reportedly endured a “near catastrophic” incident in New York earlier this week. A “relentless pursuit” allegedly involving paparazzi is said to have occurred after the Sussexes attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala.

However, some Instagram users have voiced their frustrations after the claimed chase was not referenced on the social media platform. Their concerns came as The Prince’s Trust and official royal family account shared images from a reception that featured celebrities such as Holly Willoughby and Ant and Dec.

Harry and Meghan are said to have endured a ‘car chase’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles slammed over Harry and Meghan news

In the post’s comments section, questions were asked about an update on the King’s reaction to the report. Some of those making remarks seemed to address the King as if he uploads snaps to the account himself.

“How long before you post something about Harry and Meghan being followed by the paparazzi?!” one user pondered. Possibly sarcastically, someone else replied to this: “Don’t be silly, why on earth would he comment?”

However, someone else – making a similar point, but seemingly genuinely – responded by claiming it was a ‘personal matter’. “This is the royal family account for working royals,” they claimed. “Why would it be posted here about a private family matter?”

‘You have nothing to say?’

Someone else similarly demanded: “The son of the King and his wife almost get run off the road by paparazzi and you have nothing to say?” This though was also echoed by another unimpressed commenter, who claimed: “And again you’re silent.”

And someone else, referring to circumstances surround the death of the former Princess of Wales, put it: “Did they learn nothing from Diana?”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

Social media users have questioned why King Charles hasn’t made a statement (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan and Harry latest

Subsequent reports have included an account from Sukhcharn Singh. He is said to have driven the Sussexes on part of their journey on Tuesday (May 16) evening. Speaking to NBC News about reports, Mr Singh said: “I think that’s all you know, exaggerated and stuff like that. So don’t read too much into that, you know.

“New York City is the safest place to be. There’s police stations, there’s cops on every corner, so there’s no reason to be afraid in New York.”

Prior to that, a spokesperson for the Sussexes had said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

