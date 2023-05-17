15 tweets that will ruin today for all Harry and Meghan haters out there

Meghan and Harry stepped out in New York on Tuesday to attend a glitzy event – and fans were loving it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, on Tuesday evening. Their happy display came before they were involved in a ‘near-catastrophic car chase’ after the event.

But before that incident, the couple took to the red carpet with Doria and they looked happier than ever. And it seems, despite everything which has happened in recent months with the royal family, Harry and Meghan still have a lot of support.

The Sussexes, pictured here at a different event, still have a lot of support behind them (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan in New York

Here’s proof that the Sussexes still have much of the public behind them – look away now haters!

One person gushed on Twitter: “Congratulations to mama Doria, Harry & Meghan for surviving, thriving, & living in the moment. They survived the darkness & are looking marvelous!”

After seeing pics of the trio on the red carpet, another wrote: “These pictures are triggering the royalist.”

Someone else said: “Royal stans love to hate them every second they get a chance but Meghan and Harry keep on thriving.”

The couple were seen recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Meghan Markle looking absolutely fabulous. #CongratulationsMeghan on the award for your good work. She is an overachiever so there will be more awards and projects to come in the future. Prince Harry must be proud of his gold gem. Keep on thriving and winning at life Meghan!”

Hitting back at one critic, a Harry and Meghan fan said: “Meghan and Harry have a thriving passionate fan base hun! Bless your heart.”

Gushing over Meghan’s stunning gold dress, another added: “OMG! Meghan, the gold standard! And look at Prince Harry! That dress kills them all the haters hahaha! Just wow! And Mama Doria, I could not be more happier with my faves.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked happier than ever on their recent outing (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Twitter reaction to Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “GLOBAL ICONS, no matter what haters say or do. HARRY & MEGHAN KEEP RISING.”

Someone added: “Haters will hate, but it is so wonderful to see Harry and Meghan living on their own terms, and mama Doria is right there supporting them.” We agree!

These pictures are triggering the royalist.

Another tweeted: “Love their love. I see the haters are crying in these comments. Keep crying, Meghan and Harry are loved.”

The gushing didn’t stop there though. Another took to Twitter to say: “Go Meghan. Go Harry. Haters can’t stop your shine. Lol.”

And the gushing tweets just kept rolling in! Another commented: “Harry looks proud. Eat your heart out Piers Morgan, and all the other jealous haters. God bless Meghan, a true pure soul.” Ooooh.

Finally, someone wrote: “I love that couple, I’m praying one day they’ll find peace with those haters. Stay strong Meghan and Harry.”

Another said: “Gorgeous lovely couple.” Someone clearly agreed, writing: “Great couple. Love for Harry and Meghan.”

And, last but not least, one Sussex fan said: “What an amazing couple. Congrats Meghan on receiving Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision award.”

