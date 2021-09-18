Gogglebox fave Pete Sandiford has fans swooning as he introduces newborn son

Channel 4 favourite Pete Sandiford delighted Gogglebox viewers last night as he introduced his baby son to the show.

Some fans felt seeing the tot at the start of the 18th series was the best way to kick off a new run after the recent spate of cast deaths.

And others even pondered whether the newborn – and his mother – might make regular appearances going forward.

Pete Sandiford dotes on his baby son (Credit: Channel4.com/Gogglebox)

How Pete Sandiford introduced Gogglebox fans to his baby boy

Friday (September 17) night’s episode opened at the Sandifords, with Pete tending to his little one with a dummy.

“You’re being a very good boy, aren’t you?” he cooed as sister Sophie looked on adoringly.

However, to both Sandifords’ surprise, the baby quickly made his presence felt even more by breaking wind.

With Sophie guffawing, Pete jokily told off his son for his first onscreen contribution.

“You naughty boy!” he pretended to scold his son.

And as an aside, Pete continued: “He does take after his dad, doesn’t he?”

How viewers reacted on social media

Many of those watching at home admitted on Twitter their hearts melted as they watched the charming scene, as well as offering congratulations.

“Peter’s little boy is beautiful, congratulations to you all,” one person tweeted, adding several variations of heart emojis to their post.

Another added they hoped the baby would grow up to be like Sophie, too.

He does take after his dad, doesn’t he?

They tweeted: “Oh what cutie! Massive congratulations to you all! And I so hope he gets his aunt’s laugh as he grows up #bestlaughever.”

Others pointed out how starting the series with the new arrival was a perfect way to begin after Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael all passed away over the summer.

One person summed it up: “After the recent sad losses from the Gogglebox gang this was even more special to see tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Sandiford (@sandifordpete)

Will Pete’s baby be on Gogglebox again?

Others hoped this first sighting of the unnamed baby could be the first of many. And there were also calls for his mum Paige to appear in future, too.

“Want to see more of him!” one viewer wrote.

And another suggested to Pete on Instagram: “Get your wife on too with your son, the whole family on Gogglebox.”

ED! has approached a representative for Gogglebox for comment.

– Gogglebox is back on Channel 4 next Friday, September 24, from 9pm.

