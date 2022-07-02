Celebrity Gogglebox viewers all say same thing about Paul Sinha and husband

Paul Sinha and his husband Oliver Levy made their debut on Celebrity Gogglebox last night – and viewers all had the same thing to say.

Paul and his partner made their debuts on the Channel 4 series during yesterday’s (Friday July 1) Pride special.

And The Chase star Paul might very well have felt the love as fans declared the couple their new faves.

Many of those watching at home made mention just how much they adored the 52-year-old Paul’s dry and pithy wit.

Furthermore, they couldn’t get enough of the chemistry between the stand up and Oliver.

Paul Sinha is best known for his role as a quizzer on ITV (Credit: The Chase YouTube)

Paul Sinha and husband on Celebrity Gogglebox

Quizzer Paul and Oliver kept viewers chuckling throughout the episode.

So much so there were also calls for the couple to be installed as regulars on the series.

The South London pair amused as Paul ran through their busy schedule of quizzing, only to reveal they might compose a quiz of their own on their day off.

Viewers were also delighted at how invested they were – and a celebratory high five – in Claudia Winkleman‘s One Question.

Additionally, Paul’s retort to being told he shouldn’t eat the stalk of a strawberry also had fans in stitches.

“You eat it your way and I’ll eat it my way,” Paul said nonchalantly.

Nobody tells Paul Sinha how to eat a strawberry (Credit: Channel4.com)

How fans reacted

Paul and Oliver consequently received very positive reviews from people watching at home watching them watching at home.

“@paulsinha and his husband my new favourites on @C4Gogglebox celebrity version,” one Twitter user decided.

Another chipped in: “Watching Paul Sinha and his husband is just delightful. #CelebrityGogglebox.”

And a third viewer concurred: “Love him and his partner on here, proper funny!”

Elsewhere, many appreciated Paul’s sense of humour.

“Celebrity Gogglebox has reignited my absolute adoration of @paulsinha,” one fan declared.

Another Twitter user reflected: “How refreshing to see a Chaser on Gogglebox.

What a spread! (Credit: Channel4.com)

“Enjoyed Paul’s relaxed attitude and funny comments. Was nice to see Paul and his partner, relaxed, chilling and embracing the Gogglebox experience!”

Someone else tweeted: “I know it’s stating the obvious, given he’s a stand up, but Paul Sinha has such a brilliantly dry sense of humour. I laughed so much at his comments #CelebrityGogglebox.”

And yet another person praised him: “Paul is so funny, he just doesn’t give a [blank] about any characters in any movie or show.

“He should be a regular! #CelebrityGogglebox.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

