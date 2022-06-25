Celebrity Gogglebox fans were given their first look at Fred Sirieix and his fiancée Fruitcake last night (June 24) – and they went wild.

Viewers of the Channel 4 show have welcomed the latest additions to the show with open arms after their debut appearance.

First Dates maître d’ Fred was seen sprawled across his sofa in a pale blue suit as Fruitcake sat alongside him.

And as they delivered their thoughts on the week’s TV, fans were left in stitches.

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake made their debut Celebrity Gogglebox appearance on Friday night (Credit: Channel 4)

What have Celebrity Gogglebox fans said about Fred and Fruitcake?

Taking to Twitter, Celebrity Gogglebox viewers couldn’t wait to give their verdict on Fred and Fruitcake.

One tweeted: “I already love having Fruitcake and Fred on the show!”

Another added: “Fred Sirieix best stay on this! [Bleep]ing love Fred!”

And a third chimed in: “Oh is that Fred’s Mrs? Well of course he would have impeccable taste in ladies, as well as everything else!”

Despite finding fame on a dating show, Fred is not one to shout from the rooftops about his own love life.

He confirmed in 2018 he was in a new relationship but gave his new lady the nickname ‘Fruitcake’.

Fruitcake’s real name is still being kept under wraps and it is not known what she does for a living.

Her Instagram page reads: “Obsessed with shoes, clothes & handbags. Travel fanatic. I eat/drink anything. I love travel.”

Fred and Fruitcake got engaged in 2020 and were due to tie the knot last year.

However, their plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred is best known for starring in First Dates (Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s going to be surreal’

Just weeks before the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off, it was confirmed Fred and Fruitcake would be appearing on the C4 show.

I feel sad for Fred and Fruitcake that they are wedged onto such a small sofa.

Excited Fred told The Sun: “It’s going to be very surreal being on the show having been critiqued a number of times in the regular series!

“I am looking forward to the public getting to meet the wonderful Fruitcake too.”

Gogglebox fans have welcomed Fred and Fruitcake to the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 fans distracted by Fred’s sofa

However, although the couple have been well received, fans have been left baffled by one thing – the size of their sofa.

After watching Fred and Fruitcake cosied up together on their small couch, one distracted viewer mused: “Fred and Fruitcake need to get to @DFS before the sale ends and get a bigger sofa.

“Look so uncomfortable.”

Another chimed in: “I feel sad for Fred and Fruitcake that they are wedged onto such a small sofa – they look so uncomfortable!”

Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm on C4

