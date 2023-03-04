Big Zuu profile: What is his net worth and does he have a wife?

Big Zuu is on the box this weekend as he appears on Saturday Night Takeaway as the guest announcer – but does he have a wife and what is his net worth?

No doubt many viewers will want to know more about the BAFTA-winning star and rapper as they see him on TV.

So here is a rundown of the need-to-know essentials about the London-born 27-year-old whose full name is Zuhair Hassan.

Big Zuu celebrates with his two BAFTAs, awarded in 2022 for Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Big Zuu married? Does he have a wife?

According to internet reports, Big Zuu is single. He is not married and is not thought to have a partner.

But it may be he keeps his private life private.

What is Big Zuu’s net worth?

Unsubstantiated claims online indicated Big Zuu may have a net worth of £2.5million.

He’s certainly enjoyed plenty of professional success with his grime MC and rapping career, with hits such as Magical and Duppy.

Big Zuu also has over 30,000 followers on YouTube and has performed at festivals such as Lovebox.

He’s also acted in the likes of sitcom Sneakerhead, playing Mulenga, was a mentor on BBC3 gameshow Hungry for It, and has been a DJ for KISS FM.

However, while these ventures have probably added up to a pretty penny or two for Big Zuu, it seems unlikely he has disclosed his wealth online himself.

And so any reports about his net worth without evidence should be considered unreliable.

Big Zuu recipes

His food show on Dave has introduced him to audiences beyond YouTube and his music fans.

Big Zuu’s Big Eats started airing in May 2020 and featured cooking with stand up comedians. A third series aired in 2022.

He’s also appeared on This Morning, preparing Lebanese pizza in the kitchen.

Big Zuu also has his own section on the BBC website, which includes his recipes for borek, saag paneer bhaji buns, spicy roux pasta and jollof rice balls with Scotch bonnet sauce.

Cooking in the kitchen (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Does he have a cookbook?

Big Zuu does indeed have his own cookbook, which has the same title as his Dave show.

It contains some of his favourite West African and Lebanese dishes of his childhood.

But it also reveals the secrets behind his Doritos Fried Chicken, Sumac Sea Bass and Big Bang Broccoli, Vegan Doner Kebabs and Swedish Cinnamandem Buns recipes.

He’s the guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend (Credit: Dave Channel YouTube)

Who are Big Zuu’s parents? Does he have a big family?

Big Zuu grew up in west London, the son of a mother from Sierra Leone and a father from Lebanon.

He later studied towards a community development and youth work degree at Goldsmiths University in London.

Big Zuu is a member of the MTP crew of grime artists, which includes his cousin AJ Tracey.

