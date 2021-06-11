Alice Arnold and Clare Balding return to the Celebrity Gogglebox cast tonight (Friday June 11).

The couple appeared on last week’s episode of the Channel 4 couch potato critic programme.

Clare is instantly recognisable for her sports coverage and Alice has also worked for the BBC as a journalist. But how much do you know about their life together?

Alice and Clare first met in 1999 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alice and Clare on last week’s Gogglebox

Viewers at home saw Alice and Clare offer their views on a host of programmes last week.

At one point, while watching Supervet, Clare was emotional over a sad moment in which a dog was injured.

But perhaps most memorable for those watching was the reaction on social media to how the couple interacted.

According to some viewers, Clare was ‘belittling’ at points to her wife.

Some viewers felt Clare could be ‘harsh’ when speaking to Alice on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel4.com)

When did Clare Balding and Alice Arnold marry?

According to reports, 50-year-old Clare met Alice, 58, in 1999 when they both worked for the BBC.

Alice was a newsreader and continuity announcer on BBC Radio 4 for more than 20 years until December 2012.

The couple enjoyed a civil partnership ceremony in 2006, celebrating with a party in an 18th-century Palladian villa in south west London.

It’s all about the party and the presents.

In 2015 they married at the same venue. However, no guests were invited.

Clare joked about celebrating their union again during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

She said: “I’m quite keen on the whole idea of a party, obviously. I don’t know the etiquette though. Are you allowed to ask for presents again? It’s all about the party and the presents.”

Who is in the Celebrity Gogglebox cast tonight?

The famous faces appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight are the same celebs that featured last week.

That means the line up will include Nick Grimshaw and Liv Grimshaw, and Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall alongside Clare and Alice.

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Shaun Ryder and Bez and Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp will join them.

Babatunde Aleshe and Masked Dancer judge Mo Gilligan will be among those to return to Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (Credit: Channel4.com)

The show will also feature Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie Smith, Melanie C and her brother Paul and Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie.

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, Clara Amfo and her brother Andy will also appear.

As will Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman and Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor.

-Celebrity Gogglebox airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.

