Who plays Carla in Coronation Street? Is actress Alison King married?

Carla has been in Coronation Street since 2006. But who plays Carla in Coronation Street and what storylines has she been involved in?

Carla has been through a lot over the last few months and recently she got back together with boyfriend Peter Barlow.

Peter and Carla have been on and off for years (Credit: ITV)

However Peter is a recovering alcoholic and is struggling with his recovery.

But who is Carla and what do we know about her and the actress who plays her?

Who plays Carla in Coronation Street?

Carla first appeared in Corrie in December 2006 and is played by actress Alison King.

In real-life Alison has a daughter called Daisy Mae. She shares her daughter with her former partner Adam Huckett.

Alison King plays Carla (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison is currently engaged to IT consultant David Stuckley.

Who plays Carla in Coronation Street? – What else has Alison King been in?

Before playing Carla, Alison played Rebecca in the TV series Help in 2005.

Carla first arrived in Corrie in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Jacob Hay in Coronation Street? What else has actor Jack James Ryan been in?

Between 1998 and 2007, she played Lynda Block in the TV series Dream Team.

She also had roles in Brookside, Cutting It, Holby City and Doctors.

Who are Carla’s family?

Carla was born January 3rd 1975. Her parents are Sharon Donovan and Johnny Connor.

She also has a stepmother, Jenny, who is Johnny’s wife.

Sharon had an affair with neighbour Johnny, who was married to a woman named Louisa.

Johnny is Carla’s dad (Credit: ITV)

Carla has a maternal half-brother Rob Donovan and a paternal half-brother Aidan Connor and paternal half-sister Kate.

Aidan died in 2018 when he took his own life.

Carla didn’t find out that Johnny was her dad until he came to the cobbles in 2015.

Who has Carla been married to?

Carla has been married four times. Her first husband Paul died in 2007.

Paul was technically her distant cousin, however Carla didn’t find this out until she discovered Johnny was her father in 2015…

Carla and her first husband Paul (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

After Paul’s death, Carla married Tony Gordon in 2008. But he turned out to be a killer. She married current boyfriend Peter Barlow in 2013.

She then married for a fourth time in 2016, marrying Nick Tilsley.

Her and Peter have been on and off for many years, but it seems he is the true love of her life.

Carla’s psychosis

Carla has been involved in numerous hard-hitting storylines over the years.

She has been married, involved in affairs, had to deal with the loss of her unborn child and dealt family troubles.

Read more: Who plays Elaine in Coronation Street? What else has Paula Wilcox been in?

But more recently she struggle with psychosis after the death of her sister-in-law Rana. When the factory roof collapsed, Carla believed she was to blame.

She began to see Rana. But after she nearly fell off a fire escape, she was given help.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.