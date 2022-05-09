Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 16-20

10 May 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 8 May 2022, 21:57

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi has a plan to take Alfie and leave town.

Will trusting Toyah let her get away with it, however?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Phill’s secret is close to being outed, meanwhile, Tim is taken to hospital – again.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi plots to take Alfie

Toyah and Imran gather with Nick, Leanne, Kelly and Adam for Alfie’s naming ceremony.

They are left shocked when Abi turns up.

She plays nicely, however, and promises she’s not there to cause trouble.

Abi even takes the opportunity to snap a couple of pictures with her son…

The next day Toyah agrees to let Abi take Alfie for a walk by herself.

Imran is absolutely horrified and can’t believe Toyah has let them go off alone.

Is he right to be concerned when it turns out Abi has ordered fake passports for her and Alfie?

2. Fiz caught out

Phill and Fiz go for dinner with his friends Graham and Angela.

Graham recognises Fiz from her trial and Fiz is soon caught out when it’s revealed she’s not told Phill about her past marriage to John.

3. What is Phill hiding?

Tyrone spots Phill in Victoria Garden and is confused.

Phill was supposed to be in Leeds.

Tyrone sees Phill hand over a large envelope to a mysterious man.

What does it contain – and what is Phill hiding?

4. Tracy vows Daniel must pay

Amy and Tracy are horrified to see Ken and Daniel sharing a laugh.

Tracy is furious at Ken for taking Daniel’s side.

She threatens to report Daniel to Mrs Crawshaw.

Tracey then sets out on a mission to make Daniel pay.

5. Nicky wants Daniel

Daniel is offered a permanent teaching position, but instead he quits teaching, deciding he isn’t cut out for it.

He tells Nicky he doesn’t deserve to be a teacher.

Nicky suggests they could have a future together, but what will Daniel say?

6. Tim rushed to hospital

Tim and Sally go to a posh hotel and Tim takes an erectile disfunction tablet.

But he ignores the heart warnings on them and soon becomes breathless, collapsing on the bed.

Sally is shocked by what he’s done and immediately calls an ambulance.

7. Tim lashes out

Tim overhears Ronnie tell Sally he’s sorry the romantic getaway was such a flop.

Fuming Tim jumps to the wrong conclusion and storms across the road.

He punches Ronnie in the face, but what will Ronnie do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

