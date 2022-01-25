Coronation Street viewers think they’ve worked out what’s wrong with Leo

Coronation Street fans think Jenny’s new man, Leo, is after her money.

Last year Leo arrived in Weatherfield to work on the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden.

Immediately Jenny wanted to set Leo up with her stepdaughter Daisy, in the hopes it would stop her chasing Daniel Osbourne.

However Daisy made it clear she’s not interested in Leo. It later became clear that Leo was actually interested in Jenny.

After Johnny’s death, Jenny pushed Leo away as she was grieving for her ex-husband, who died tried to save her from the Platts’ sinkhole.

Jenny is dating Leo, but fans say he can’t be trusted (Credit: ITV)

Later Jenny was shocked to learn that Johnny left his money to her.

She soon decided to start things back up with Leo.

Recently the two have been spending more time together, much to the annoyance of Johnny’s daughter, Carla.

However fans are convinced that Leo is after Jenny’s money and can’t be trusted.

Coronation Street: What’s next for Jenny and Leo?

Later this week Jenny gets a call to say Leo has been injured has been injured playing rugby and rushes to A&E.

However she gets a bigger shock when she gets there.

Jenny gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Later Carla apologises to Jenny for their argument and tells her it’s clear Leo makes her happy and she should go for it.

Jenny helps Leo in with his bags and explains to Daisy that he’s moving in.

A downbeat Leo returns from work and announces he’s been made redundant. Jenny’s sympathetic and to Daisy’s annoyance, insists on cancelling his rent.

