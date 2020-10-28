Kym Marsh reveals guilt Alison King felt as she welcomed healthy baby the day she lost her son

Kym Marsh has revealed that Corrie pal Alison King felt guilty because she gave birth on the same day Kym lost her son.

Speaking about grief on Morning Live, Kym, 44, said she and Alison eventually bonded over the contrasting experiences.

Kym Marsh said Alison King felt guilty (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Kym Marsh and her son?

In a segment discussing grief, Kym and co-host Gethin Jones were speaking with Reverend Kate Bottley about grief and how best to talk about it.

Kym said she had first-hand experience of grief after losing her son, Archie, 11 years ago.

The tot was born 21 weeks prematurely and tragically died shortly after he was born.

And Kym described how people didn’t know how to react after the tragedy, with Alison being one of them.

Kym and Alison bonded over their experiences (Credit: ITV)

What did Kym Marsh say about Alison King?

Kym began: “My friend Alison King, a really good friend of mine who plays Carla Connor in Coronation Street, she gave birth to her daughter on the very same day that I lost my son – literally hours apart.

“And the immense guilt that she felt at the fact that she’d delivered her baby so safely and I’d lost my son, was such a hard time for both of us.”

Actually, we bonded through that even more and, now we share the birthday pictures.

But the friendship endured, with Kym revealing that mum-of-one Alison now stays in touch and they talk about their experiences.

“Actually, we bonded through that even more and, now we share the birthday pictures,” she added.

“I’ll light a candle for Archie, and I’ll send her a picture, and she’ll send me a picture of Daisy.”

What else has Kym been up to?

Kym, who’s also mum to 23-year-old Emily Mae, 25-year-old David, and nine-year-old Polly, revealed some personal news recently.

After leaving Corrie in 2019, Kym has now signed up for the new series of BBC drama, The Syndicate.

The role marks her first acting gig since she left the soap last year.

Former Strictly star Joe Sugg, Neil Morrissey, and former Corrie pal Kate McGlynn are also said to have joined the hit drama.

Creator Kay Mellor says the new story takes the characters to the French Riviera.

