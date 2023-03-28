Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale: How many times has she been married?

Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale is happily married to Marlon Dingle and the couple seem strong despite the ups and downs of their relationship.

In fact, they’re pretty devoted to one another and they’ve made it through some pretty tough times – including Marlon‘s stroke – and built a family together with son Leo, and Marlon’s daughter April. And Rhona’s mum, Mary, of course!

Rhona, though, hasn’t always been so lucky in love.

In fact, she’s been married three times before!

So who are Rhona’s previous husbands?

Rhona’s on husband number four! (Credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk’s first husband – Gus

We didn’t know much about Rhona’s first husband until now!

Back in 2010, Rhona returned to the village after previously working at the vet’s as a locum for short periods in 2001 and 2002.

She told Paddy that while she’d been away she’d been married and divorced. And that was the last we heard about her first husband.

Next week, though, Gus arrives in the village with some life-changing news for a stunned Rhona!

Paddy Kirk and Rhona Goskirk

For a while, Paddy and Rhona Goskirk seemed to be a match made in heaven, though they got off to a slightly complicated start when Rhona was torn between Paddy and Marlon for a while.

In fact, when Rhona realised it was Paddy she wanted to be with, she also discovered she was pregnant with Marlon’s baby – little Leo.

Though Marlon struggled at first, the three friends managed to work together and by the time Leo was born they were able to happily co-parent.

Rhona and Paddy got married and all was good – well, except for Rhona’s painkiller addiction, and their brief plan to move to New Zealand.

But then, Paddy met Tess Harris. She was Leo’s teacher and she became Rhona’s friend. Tess told Rhona she was in love with a married man and when Tess was killed, Rhona realised that man was Paddy.

Tess Harris was having an affair with Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Pierce’s abuse of Rhona Goskirk

After breaking up with Paddy, Rhona started a relationship with Tess’s widowed husband, Pierce.

Not everyone was happy about their romance at first, but eventually they all came round – except Rhona’s best friend Vanessa Woodfield, who still disliked Pierce.

She was right not to trust him because Pierce became controlling and abusive. And on his and Rhona’s wedding night, he raped his new wife.

Rhona bravely reported him and faced him in court. It wasn’t the end – there was more horror to come, but Rhona came out on top and Pierce died in prison.

Pierce was abusive (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona – happily ever after?

After disastrous relationships with Pete Barton and Graham Foster, Rhona realised Marlon was the man for her.

They moved in together, and Rhona planned to propose, though events kept conspiring against her.

Eventually, the pair both planned to propose to one another but Marlon suffered a stroke.

After a lot of rehab and recovery, Marlon’s on the mend and he and Rhona eventually tied the knot last year.

But now Gus is back in Rhona’s life.

Could Rhona’s first husband be about to cause trouble?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!