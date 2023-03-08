Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson has won a ‘top’ award at an awards ceremony after taking a huge step in his school life.

Harvey recently went on his first ever school residential trip away.

Now, he’s celebrating winning an award from the residential.

Harvey went on a trip away without his parents (Credit: ITV)

Harvey Rogerson went on his first residential trip

On Tuesday February 21, 2023, Harvey Rogerson’s parent-run Twitter account revealed that he was marking a huge ‘first.’

Harvey was going on a school residential trip without his parents for the first time.

Sharing a photo of Harvey smiling whilst holding his suitcase, the caption read: “And just like that he’s off on his first residential school trip he’s a bit nervous but very excited to have three nights away with his friends… kayaking, climbing, night walks and much more… have the best time Harvey.”

And just like that he’s off on his first residential school trip he’s abit nervous but very excited 2have 3 nights away with his friends… kayaking, climbing, nightwalks &much more..have the besttime Harvey #gainingindependence #growingup #downsyndrome #livinglifetothefullest 💙 pic.twitter.com/mwmztqXinl — Harvey (@helloharvey) February 21, 2023

Fans were quick to wish Harvey luck.

One fan wrote: “Enjoy! School trips are the best.”

Another said: “He looks very happy, have a great trip Harvey.”

A third fan commented: “Oh this is lovely. Hope you have a fantastic time Harvey!!”

Harvey won a big award (Credit: ITV)

Harvey wins ‘top’ award on residential trip

A new post on Harvey’s Twitter account (Monday March 6, 2023) has revealed that Harvey’s trip away was a huge success.

Not only did Harvey have a great time, he also bagged himself a ‘top’ award.

A new photo shows Harvey beaming with pride as he shows off a certificate.

2daywe celebrated at afun awards ceremony H&his class achievements when theywere onresidential2wks ago…No surpriseHthrew himself into everything with the greatest enthusiasm&earned the titleof top tightrope walker 🙌😂 it has done so much for his independence! Good job Harvey 😍 pic.twitter.com/ad8VOKoDkj — Harvey (@helloharvey) March 6, 2023

The caption read: “Today we celebrated at a fun awards ceremony for H and his class’ achievements when they were on residential two weeks ago… No surprise H threw himself into everything with the greatest enthusiasm and earned the title of top tightrope walker. It has done so much for his independence! Good job Harvey.”

Harvey won an award for ‘Top Tightrope Walker,’ receiving the award at a ceremony with his classmates.

How amazing!

Fans have praised Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans congratulate Harvey on his award

Fans are thrilled to hear of Harvey’s latest achievement and have congratulated the Emmerdale star on his award.

One fan commented: “Well done Harvey, amazing achievement. A beautiful pic of you looking so proud. And so you should.”

Another person tweeted: “Wow that’s a great achievement Harvey, what a champ.”

A third fan wrote: “Fantastic!! Well done Harvey.”

A fourth person praised: “Well done Harvey... Brilliant achievement xx”

Well done Harvey!

