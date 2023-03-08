Emmerdale's Leo and, in a bubble, Leo
Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson wins ‘top’ award at ceremony

Harvey Rogerson celebrated a major achievement

By Tamzin Meyer

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson has won a ‘top’ award at an awards ceremony after taking a huge step in his school life.

Harvey recently went on his first ever school residential trip away.

Now, he’s celebrating winning an award from the residential.

Emmerdale Harvey Rogerson as Leo Goskirk
Harvey went on a trip away without his parents (Credit: ITV)

Harvey Rogerson went on his first residential trip

On Tuesday February 21, 2023, Harvey Rogerson’s parent-run Twitter account revealed that he was marking a huge ‘first.’

Harvey was going on a school residential trip without his parents for the first time.

Sharing a photo of Harvey smiling whilst holding his suitcase, the caption read: “And just like that he’s off on his first residential school trip he’s a bit nervous but very excited to have three nights away with his friends… kayaking, climbing, night walks and much more… have the best time Harvey.”

Fans were quick to wish Harvey luck.

One fan wrote: “Enjoy! School trips are the best.”

Another said: “He looks very happy, have a great trip Harvey.”

A third fan commented: “Oh this is lovely. Hope you have a fantastic time Harvey!!”

Emmerdale Rhona Down's Syndrome
Harvey won a big award (Credit: ITV)

Harvey wins ‘top’ award on residential trip

A new post on Harvey’s Twitter account (Monday March 6, 2023) has revealed that Harvey’s trip away was a huge success.

Not only did Harvey have a great time, he also bagged himself a ‘top’ award.

A new photo shows Harvey beaming with pride as he shows off a certificate.

The caption read: “Today we celebrated at a fun awards ceremony for H and his class’ achievements when they were on residential two weeks ago… No surprise H threw himself into everything with the greatest enthusiasm and earned the title of top tightrope walker. It has done so much for his independence! Good job Harvey.”

Harvey won an award for ‘Top Tightrope Walker,’ receiving the award at a ceremony with his classmates.

How amazing!

Emmerdale's Leo is at the playground
Fans have praised Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans congratulate Harvey on his award

Fans are thrilled to hear of Harvey’s latest achievement and have congratulated the Emmerdale star on his award.

One fan commented: “Well done Harvey, amazing achievement. A beautiful pic of you looking so proud. And so you should.”

Another person tweeted: “Wow that’s a great achievement Harvey, what a champ.”

A third fan wrote: “Fantastic!! Well done Harvey.”

A fourth person praised: “Well done Harvey... Brilliant achievement xx”

Well done Harvey!

Emmerdale - Leo Goskirk's Return Scene (3rd August 2022)

