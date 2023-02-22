Emmerdale's Leo played by Harvey Rogerson and, in a bubble, Leo
Soaps

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson ‘nervous, but excited’ as he marks huge first

Harvey's going on a trip away

By Tamzin Meyer

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson has revealed that he is ‘nervous, but excited’ as he marks a huge first at school.

A post on Harvey’s Twitter page, shared the exciting moment with his followers.

What first is Harvey Rogerson celebrating?

Emmerdale Harvey Rogerson as Leo Goskirk
Harvey is going on his first residential trip (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson marks huge first

Harvey Rogerson’s Twitter post reveals that the Leo Goskirk star is celebrating a huge first.

Sharing a photo on his Twitter page, the black and white photo sees Harvey smiling whilst holding a suitcase.

He’s off on his first school residential trip.

The post read: “And just like that he’s off on his first residential school trip. He’s a bit nervous but very excited to have three nights away with his friends… kayaking, climbing, night walks and much more… have the best time Harvey.”

How lovely!

Emmerdale Rhona Down's Syndrome
Fans are excited for Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Fans send good wishes to Harvey

Harvey’s fans have taken to the comments section of Twitter to send their good wishes to Harvey.

One fan said: “I hope he has a wonderful time!”

Another wrote: “Have a brilliant time Harvey, I’m sure you’ll have so much fun.”

A third person commented: “Yay! Have a brilliant time Harvey – I know you will!”

Another tweeted: “Brilliant. I hope you have a wonderful time Harvey.”

Emmerdale's Rhona and Leo are reading together
Leo’s parents are ’emotional’ over this milestone (Credit: ITV)

Harvey’s parents are ’emotional’ over his trip away

One follower asked Harvey’s parents how they felt about Harvey’s big milestone.

The fan wrote: “How’s Mum and Dad feeling? I remember the nerves in the stomach when your child goes on their first school trip. Harvey looks so excited, packed and ready for his trip. I hope he has a smashing time.”

Harvey’s parents replied back via Harvey’s Twitter account.

They said: “Bit emotional but very excited for him,” followed by a heart eye emoji.

We’re sure Harvey will have the best time!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Leo Goskirk's Return Scene (3rd August 2022)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you excited for Harvey? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Harvey Rogerson Leo Goskirk

Trending Articles

The Bay series 4 start date
The Bay: ITV confirms season 4 start date and it’s got an epic cast!
Holly Willoughby talking to camera, twins on This Morning
This Morning interview with identical twins under fire as their behaviour called out
EastEnders' Sharon is wearing a wedding dress and, in a bubble, Eve is holding up a wedding dress
EastEnders fans spot major clue to flashforward episode last night
Madeleine McCann holding tennis balls and the girl who thinks she is her
Traumatic back story of girl on Instagram who thinks she may be Madeleine McCann
Gerry McCann, Julia Wandelt, Kate McCann
Kate and Gerry McCann suffer ‘unnecessary pain’ over girl claiming to be Madeleine
Emmerdale's Cathy is angry and, in a bubble, is Bob looking furious
Confused Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Cathy