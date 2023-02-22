Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson ‘nervous, but excited’ as he marks huge first

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson has revealed that he is ‘nervous, but excited’ as he marks a huge first at school.

A post on Harvey’s Twitter page, shared the exciting moment with his followers.

What first is Harvey Rogerson celebrating?

Harvey is going on his first residential trip (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Harvey Rogerson marks huge first

Harvey Rogerson’s Twitter post reveals that the Leo Goskirk star is celebrating a huge first.

Sharing a photo on his Twitter page, the black and white photo sees Harvey smiling whilst holding a suitcase.

He’s off on his first school residential trip.

And just like that he’s off on his first residential school trip he’s abit nervous but very excited 2have 3 nights away with his friends… kayaking, climbing, nightwalks &much more..have the besttime Harvey #gainingindependence #growingup #downsyndrome #livinglifetothefullest 💙 pic.twitter.com/mwmztqXinl — Harvey (@helloharvey) February 21, 2023

The post read: “And just like that he’s off on his first residential school trip. He’s a bit nervous but very excited to have three nights away with his friends… kayaking, climbing, night walks and much more… have the best time Harvey.”

How lovely!

Fans are excited for Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Fans send good wishes to Harvey

Harvey’s fans have taken to the comments section of Twitter to send their good wishes to Harvey.

One fan said: “I hope he has a wonderful time!”

Another wrote: “Have a brilliant time Harvey, I’m sure you’ll have so much fun.”

A third person commented: “Yay! Have a brilliant time Harvey – I know you will!”

Another tweeted: “Brilliant. I hope you have a wonderful time Harvey.”

Leo’s parents are ’emotional’ over this milestone (Credit: ITV)

Harvey’s parents are ’emotional’ over his trip away

One follower asked Harvey’s parents how they felt about Harvey’s big milestone.

The fan wrote: “How’s Mum and Dad feeling? I remember the nerves in the stomach when your child goes on their first school trip. Harvey looks so excited, packed and ready for his trip. I hope he has a smashing time.”

Harvey’s parents replied back via Harvey’s Twitter account.

They said: “Bit emotional but very excited for him,” followed by a heart eye emoji.

We’re sure Harvey will have the best time!

