Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk makes shock decision about marrying Marlon Dingle

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has revealed a decision Rhona Goskirk makes about marrying Marlon Dingle in new soap spoilers.

The actress has played vet Rhona since 2001.

Rhona is set to marry Marlon in Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona’s wedding decision

Next week viewers will watch Rhona marry Marlon Dingle in a touching wedding ceremony – but Zoe has revealed that Rhona makes a life-changing decision.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other press, Zoe revealed that Rhona will not be becoming a Dingle.

“I did an interview a little while ago and I said that I don’t want to be a Dingle,” she said.

“I don’t want the same surname in the show as my real husband has. My wish has come true because she doesn’t become a Dingle.

“I thought long and hard about this and she has never changed her name, she has always been a Goskirk and Leo is a Goskirk.

“She has stayed the same.”

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry reveals Rhona and Marlon’s wedding secrets

She added: “And her mum is here now who I hope you are all loving because she is brilliant.

“So, I liked the fact that she never changed her name to Kirk or Harris when she married the two others.

“I don’t mind a little bit of Dingle stuff but not too much.

“No welly drinking or all of that nonsense!”

Rhona will not take Marlon’s name (Credit: ITV)

But while she gets to avoid becoming a Dingle, Zoe enjoyed filming the wedding scenes.

She said: “Hell yeah! You know what was really good about this? We hadn’t all been together for so long.

“I think the wedding episode had the biggest cast and crew count we have had for two and half years.

“People were like ‘Hi, hi’ because we haven’t seen each other in so long. Everybody looked gorgeous and it was really easy.

“We had John Anderson directing, who was brilliant, and he made everything very easy. And who doesn’t like having their hair and make-up done?”

The wedding will air next week on Emmerdale.

