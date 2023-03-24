Horrified Emmerdale viewers make major Christmas prediction for Chas and Paddy

Viewers of Emmerdale have predicted the rekindling of romance between Paddy Kirk and ex-wife Chas Dingle, after recent scenes have showed the pair getting on surprisingly well together.

Chas and Paddy split after he discovered that she had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

More than that, Chas planned to leave Paddy and the village, with Al purchasing a house outside of town for Chas and her daughter, Eve.

When he found out, Paddy was furious, and cut off all ties with Chas.

However, his subsequent breakdown has caused Paddy to reconsider his attitude towards Chas.

The pair have been acting with surprising civility lately (Credit: ITV)

Water under the bridge between Chas and Paddy?

After Paddy’s suicide attempt, he has been staying with Chas and Eve in the Woolpack while he recovers.

They have amiably discussed such issues as divorce and caring for Eve together.

Last night’s episode saw Paddy move out of the Woolpack – and in with doctor Liam – but viewers have predicted that Chas might still have feelings for her ex-husband.

Is a reunion between Chas and Paddy on the cards?

Some viewers are worried that Chas may be looking to get her ex-husband back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict rekindled romance for Chas and Paddy

Following last night’s episode, Emmerdale fans took to Twitter to share their theories for the future of Chas and Paddy.

“Chas still carrying a torch for Paddy?” wondered one viewer.

Chas still carrying a torch for Paddy? #Emmerdale — Shaky🌸🌼💖 (@ShakyWoon) March 23, 2023

“Paddy, don’t let Chas use her womanly wiles on you,” warned another.

Paddy don’t let Chas use her womanly wiles on you #emmerdale — LynnBirt4306 (@birty4306) March 23, 2023

“Chas acting all cuddly like to rope poor Paddy in again?” said another viewer.

Chas acting all cuddly-like to rope poor Paddy in again? #Emmerdale — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) March 23, 2023

“Don’t like this. Chas worming her way back,” said a fourth.

Don’t like this. Chas worming her way back #Emmerdale — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) March 23, 2023

Another added: “Chas and paddy will be back together at Christmas you can just see it.”

“Chas and Paddy I bet they get back together by Christmas,” agreed one more.

Could Chas find her way back to Paddy as he begins his recovery?

Would you like to see Chas and Paddy back together again?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

