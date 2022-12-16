Tess Harris in Emmerdale arrived unexpectedly, and at first it seemed she was going to cause chaos to one much-loved Dales couple.

But what her illicit romance actually led to was way worse than any Emmerdale fans could ever have imagined!

So who was Tess Harris and what was her link to the village?

Paddy was shocked when Tess rocked up in the village (Credit: ITV)

Tess Harris in Emmerdale

Tess Harris met Paddy Kirk on a night out when another man tried to steal Tess’s leather jacket from the cloakroom in a club.

The pair ended up sitting in Tess’s car chatting and Paddy opened up about the trouble he was having at the time with former stepson Aaron Dingle.

Tess, in turn, talked about her marriage problems.

To fans’ surprise, Tess and Paddy ended up kissing and having sex in the back of her car. Paddy felt terrible about cheating on Rhona and tried to put it all behind him.

But things got awkward when Tess came to Emmerdale as Leo Goskirk‘s teaching assistant and became firm friends with Rhona.

Feeling bad, Tess tried to find a new teacher for Leo, but when he started behaving badly, she decided to keep teaching him.

Tess and Paddy couldn’t stay apart (Credit: ITV)

Who did Paddy have an affair with in Emmerdale?

Tess Harris in Emmerdale was having marriage problems with controlling husband Pierce, and Paddy was struggling with Rhona‘s determination to have another child. With things proving difficult at home, Tess and Paddy kept coming back to one another.

Despite their best efforts to stay apart, they started an affair.

It was quite a rocky romance, but it was definitely passionate.

Paddy’s marriage was in tatters, and Tess was determined to leave Pierce.

Kirin was drunk when he knocked over Tess (Credit: ITV)

Tragic death for Tess Harris in Emmerdale

Tess made the decision to leave Pierce and tell Rhona everything about her affair with Paddy.

But when she was on her way to spill the beans, she was involved in an accident caused by Kirin Kotecha.

He scarpered and left Tess to die, where she was found by Paddy and Rhona.

As the tragic teacher passed away she told Paddy she loved him. He lied and told Pierce that she’d said she loved him.

Pierce seemed devastated when Tess died (Credit: ITV)

The aftermath of Tess’s affair with Paddy

After Tess died and Paddy and Rhona split, Rhona started a romance with Pierce.

But he proved to be a big mistake.

He was controlling, messed with Rhona’s head and raped her.

And when he was released from prison he came back to the village to torment Rhona even more.

Pierce kidnapped Rhona’s best friend Vanessa, twisted his way into Kim Tate’s affections and eventually killed Rhona’s then-boyfriend Graham Foster.

We bet Paddy regretted ever meeting Tess in that nightclub!

Who played Tess Harris in Emmerdale?

Tess was played by Nicola Stephenson.

She is a well-known face in Soapland, particularly to fans of Brookside.

Nicola memorably played Margaret Clemence in the Liverpool-set soap who shared a lesbian kiss with Beth Jordache. At the time it was the first ever pre-watershed same-sex kiss on British television.

It was later included in the opening ceremony for the London Olympics in 2012.

Other roles for Nicola include Holby City, Homefront and Waterloo Road.

