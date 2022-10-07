Eve Elliott in Coronation Street: What’s actress Melanie Kilburn doing now?

Eve Elliott in Coronation Street – also known as Eve Sykes – was the mother of Linda Baldwin.

She hadn’t been in touch with her family for years but when Linda’s brother, and Eve’s son, Dean Sykes was killed she came to Weatherfield for his funeral.

So what was her story?

The flame-haired mother of Linda Baldwin caused trouble on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Eve Elliott’s arrival in Coronation Street

Eve Sykes showed up at Dean’s funeral hoping to make amends with her family.

She’d walked out on husband Ray when their kids were young and left daughter Linda to take on the role of looking after her siblings.

Linda wasn’t pleased to see her mum at first, blaming her for the way Dean had turned out.

They managed to build a few bridges after a heart to heart at the wake.

Eve supported Linda through her (very!) rocky marriage to Mike Baldwin.

Although Eve tied the knot with Fred she knew she was still married to her ex (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Eve and Fred Elliott

Eve caught the eye of butcher Fred Elliott and the pair struck up a friendship and then a romance.

She did not get on well with Fred’s daughter-in-law Maxine Peacock, but the pair eventually found common ground.

However, when Fred proposed, his friends on the Street weren’t overly impressed.

Audrey Roberts even tried to stop the wedding!

And it turned out Audrey was right.

Fred bought the Rovers for Eve and made her licensee, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off their marriage.

Eve started acting suspiciously and when Fred followed her, he discovered she was meeting her ex-husband Ray.

Except he wasn’t her ex.

Turned out, Eve and Ray were still married. She’d committed bigamy when she tied the knot with Fred.

After a vicious confrontation in the back room at the Rovers, their marriage fell apart for good.

Melanie starred in Where The Heart Is alongside Pam Ferris (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who played Eve Elliott in Coronation Street?

Eve was played by actress Melanie Kilburn.

She was already a familiar face to telly fans, having starred as Sandra in Where the Heart Is and Peak Practice.

After Coronation Street she went on to have many roles in various television shows including Shameless, Holby Blue, Lewis, The Bill, and Midsomer Murders.

Sharp-eyed soap fans will have spotted her as the offender management worker in Line of Duty who very kindly told Lindsay Denton that it was unlikely she’d be allowed to rejoin the police force and instead got her a job in a supermarket.

And she also appeared in EastEnders as prison chaplain Reverend Irene Mills. Reverend Mills helped Shirley Carter come to terms with her relationship with her mum, Sylvie, and with Sylvie’s death.

