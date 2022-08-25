Line of Duty: Adrian Dunbar says Buckells ISN’T the real ‘H’

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar says that he doesn’t believe that Buckells is ‘H’, despite season 6’s ending confirming this.

Adrian Dunbar played Ted Hastings in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Line of Duty season seven teased by Adrian Dunbar: ‘It could be three or four episodes’

“He’s a distraction” says the Line of Duty star

The season 6 finale of Line of Duty finally revealed that DSU Ian Buckells was the elusive ‘H’ who caused AC-12 so much trouble.

A lot of fans were disappointed in the reveal, not believing the blundering Buckells could be the villain.

Well, Adrian has told the RadioTimes that he also didn’t believe in the unlikely candidate.

The actor was asked whether he believed Buckells was ‘H’: “Yes! He’s not ‘H’,”

“We just got the guy we could actually pin a charge on. We didn’t get ‘H’, we got Buckells, the patsy.”

He adds: “There’s a scene when we look at each other and think: ‘Really? This t**t?’ He’s a distraction.”

The Line of Duty star doesn’t agree that Ian Buckells was ‘H’ (Credit: BBC)

“Buckells isn’t H”: Who does Adrian Dunbar think the real ‘H’ is?

Adrian shares that he really thinks Chief Constable Philip Osborne is ‘H’. A candidate that a lot of viewers thought was more likely.

He says, if the show returns, “that’s probably where it’s heading, unless there’s another twist and someone’s pulling his strings”.

BBC have not confirmed a return for Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Is Line of Duty returning for series 7?

The BBC has not announced any plans for Line of Duty to return for a seventh series.

Adrian is optimistic about a return for the show however, saying he hopes it might return next year.

There’s been speculation about whether Line of Duty will return as a full series or a movie, but hopefully it will return in some format!

Read More: Line of Duty star teases big-screen version of BBC TV cop series

What is Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar in next?

This weekend, Adrian stars in ITV‘s new crime drama Ridley.

It follows charismatic Ex-Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has retired from the police force after years of dedicated service due to his health concerns and grief after losing his wife and daughter.

Ridley’s replacement is DI Carol Farman, his former protégée, played by Bronagh Waugh, who Ridley mentored for many years.

When he’s enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex murder case, the investigation takes a dark twist.

With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley is enticed out of his retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

The show is inspired by real-life retired detectives re-joining police forces.

Ridley will explore thought-provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way.

All six seasons of Line of Duty are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Who do you think ‘H’ is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.