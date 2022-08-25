TV

Line of Duty: Adrian Dunbar says Buckells ISN’T the real ‘H’

He thinks Buckells is a distraction from the real 'H'...

By Réiltín Doherty
| Updated:

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar says that he doesn’t believe that Buckells is ‘H’, despite season 6’s ending confirming this.

ADRIAN DUNBAR AS DI TED HASTINGS IN LINE OF DUTY
Adrian Dunbar played Ted Hastings in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Line of Duty season seven teased by Adrian Dunbar: ‘It could be three or four episodes’

“He’s a distraction” says the Line of Duty star

The season 6 finale of Line of Duty finally revealed that DSU Ian Buckells was the elusive ‘H’ who caused AC-12 so much trouble.

A lot of fans were disappointed in the reveal, not believing the blundering Buckells could be the villain.

Well, Adrian has told the RadioTimes that he also didn’t believe in the unlikely candidate.

The actor was asked whether he believed Buckells was ‘H’: “Yes! He’s not ‘H’,”

“We just got the guy we could actually pin a charge on. We didn’t get ‘H’, we got Buckells, the patsy.”

He adds: “There’s a scene when we look at each other and think: ‘Really? This t**t?’ He’s a distraction.”

IAN BUCKELLS PLAYED BY NIGEL BOYLE LINE OF DUTY STILL
The Line of Duty star doesn’t agree that Ian Buckells was ‘H’ (Credit: BBC)

“Buckells isn’t H”: Who does Adrian Dunbar think the real ‘H’ is?

Adrian shares that he really thinks Chief Constable Philip Osborne is ‘H’. A candidate that a lot of viewers thought was more likely.

He says, if the show returns, “that’s probably where it’s heading, unless there’s another twist and someone’s pulling his strings”.

LINE OF DUTY SERIES 6 FINALE STILL
BBC have not confirmed a return for Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Is Line of Duty returning for series 7?

The BBC has not announced any plans for Line of Duty to return for a seventh series.

Adrian is optimistic about a return for the show however, saying he hopes it might return next year.

There’s been speculation about whether Line of Duty will return as a full series or a movie, but hopefully it will return in some format!

Read More: Line of Duty star teases big-screen version of BBC TV cop series

What is Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar in next?

This weekend, Adrian stars in ITV‘s new crime drama Ridley.

It follows charismatic Ex-Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has retired from the police force after years of dedicated service due to his health concerns and grief after losing his wife and daughter.

Ridley’s replacement is DI Carol Farman, his former protégée, played by Bronagh Waugh, who Ridley mentored for many years.

When he’s enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex murder case, the investigation takes a dark twist.

With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley is enticed out of his retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

The show is inspired by real-life retired detectives re-joining police forces.

Ridley will explore thought-provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way.

All six seasons of Line of Duty are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Who do you think ‘H’ is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Harry looks beyond the camera and Meghan looks directly at it
Harry and Meghan ‘welcome new addition to family’ as they’re branded ‘sensitive’ and ‘caring’
Chas Faith Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The Dingles receive devastating news about Faith after she collapses
Robert Rinder on Good Morning Britain
GMB fans gutted as Robert Rinder announces ‘sad’ news today
Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022
Celebrity MasterChef viewers all make same complaint about Lesley Joseph
In large picture in centre, Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles for camera. In smaller picture in a pink half circle frame, a picture of Giovanni Pernice smiling
Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly
Hairy Bikers star Si King with beard and long hair
Hairy Bikers star Si King shows off new hairstyle as he asks fans for advice