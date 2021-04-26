ITV is set to keep viewers glued to their screens with new crime drama Viewpoint, starring Bronagh Waugh alongside Catherine Tyldesley and Noel Clarke.

The intense new series will focus on a police surveillance investigation into the disappearance of a missing primary school teacher, and the relationships surrounding it.

The five-part drama has many familiar faces that viewers will recognise including DC Stella Beckett, played by actress Bronagh Waugh.

Bronagh Waugh plays DC Stella Beckett in ITV’s Viewpoint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is actress Bronagh Waugh?

Bronagh Waugh is a Northern Irish actress, who has held roles in various dramas across TV. She’s appeared in Holby City and Dr. Who, as well as holding a lead role in BBC crime thriller series The Fall.

In The Fall she played the wife of serial killer Paul Spectre, played by 50 Shade of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

However, viewers might also recognise her for her longstanding role in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. From 2009 until 2013 she played the character of Cheryl Brady.

Outside of her acting career, Bronagh is also expecting her first child and announced her pregnancy in March this year. The star announced the happy news with her husband on International Women’s Day this year via her Instagram.

Bronagh Waugh played Hollyoaks character Cheryl Brady before quitting in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who did she play in Hollyoaks?

After appearing on the soap initially, Bronagh was nominated for awards for Best Newcomer, Best Actress and Best Comedy Performance at the 2010 British Soap Awards.

Bronagh played Hollyoaks character Cheryl Brady for almost four years before eventually quitting the soap.

When she initially left the soap in 2013, Bronagh said it was a hard decision in an interview with Digital Spy. She said: “It’s tough because I’ve been in Hollyoaks for four years, so it is like my home.

“It’s given me such incredible opportunities, and I’ve had the chance to tell some amazing stories. Cheryl is so dear to my heart and she’s one of my favourite characters that I’ve played.

“I wouldn’t have stayed with the show for so long if I wasn’t having so much fun.”

Actress Bronagh Waugh has been in many TV dramas including BBC crime thriller The Fall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Bronagh Waugh been in before?

Fans of crime dramas will be familiar with Bronagh, as she played a pivotal role in The Fall on BBC. The Fall focused on fictional serial killer Paul Spector and a series of murders carried out in Belfast.

Bronagh played nurse Sally-Ann Spector, wife of murderer Paul Spector, in the complex drama that lasted three seasons.

The series was hugely popular and also featured Gillian Anderson, Jamie Dornan and Aisling Franciosi.

How tall is Bronagh Waugh?

The Northern Irish actress is tall – 5ft 10, to be precise!

Bronagh Waugh filmed Viewpoint last year in Manchester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is her role in ITV’s Viewpoint?

Bronagh plays DC Stella Beckett in Viewpoint, alongside Noel Clarke’s DC Martin Young. The pair play police partners involved in an intense surveillance operation after a primary school teacher goes missing.

Describing her character in an interview, Bronagh said: “Stella is messy and fiery and feisty and rough round the edges. She cuts corners with her job sometimes. She’s not perfect.”

Additionally, she highlighted how different her character is alongside Noel Clarke’s: “I love… how that mixes with Martin being a bit more sensitive. They’re very yin and yang, but that’s what complements each other.”

