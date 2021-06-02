Adrian Dunbar is to star in a brand new ITV crime series called Ridley.

The 62-year-old star plays the legendary Ted Hastings in hit crime drama, Line of Duty.

And now Adrian has been cast as a cop forced into retirement in the new drama, mirroring Ted’s storyline in the BBC One show.

What’s the new Adrian Dunbar crime drama all about?

Adrian will play Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has been nudged out of the job he loved after years of dedicated service.

But, after 25 years as a murder detective, he’s not keen to hang up his handcuffs yet.

ITV says that Ridley replacement is Acting DI Carol Farman, Ridley’s former protégée.

Carol employs him as a consultant on a difficult murder case, but soon she needs him full-time to help find the killer.

The channel also says the series is “inspired by real-life retired detectives rejoining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources”.

What did Adrian say about his new job?

Talking about the role, Adrian said: “I don’t think I’ve ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm.

“As an actor, I know how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity, and the combination of Polly Hill and Chloe Tucker at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Road Pictures means we are in both safe and creative hands.

“Jonathan and I worked closely together on the very successful series Blood, and I’m confident we can bring some of that magic to Ridley.

“Here’s to getting the team together and developing a show that audiences can find both entertaining and engaging.”

When will Ridley be on ITV?

Despite the announcement today (Wednesday June 2), ITV remained tight-lipped on when we can see the new series.

The channel did say, however, that shooting will start in autumn this year.

This likely means that viewers will be able to see Adrian in action in 2022.