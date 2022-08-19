Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has revealed his predictions for season 7 of the BBC One drama.

While a seventh season hasn’t been officially confirmed, Adrian pondered over the appetite for it.

Speaking to The Times Adrian, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the show, said he doesn’t think the series will return as we know it.

Will there be a Line of Duty series 7?

He said: “It could be three or four episodes, I don’t think there’s going to be six for some reason. It might be two 90 minutes. But it’s all entirely down to Jed (Mercurio) what the storyline is going to be. It’s a big ask for him.”

Line of Duty was last on screen in May 2021, and the finale left many fans feeling frustrated.

Adrian, who stars in upcoming ITV drama Ridley, also shared his thoughts on – what was rumoured to be – LoD’s last ever series.

He said: “It may not have been dramatically satisfying and I can understand why people went, ‘Oh my God!’ But it was a proper way to conclude, to show that actually some of the biggest stuff that happens is very simply an ordinary cop not passing on information because he’s been asked not to and that’s the one thing that can make a heist work.”

The actor continued: “Nobody knew what ‘Line of Duty’ was going to be. When you’re writing series two, you might start thinking, ‘This could go to three or four’ — but six?”

He went on to add that it would have been extremely difficult to introduce a huge new ‘Mr. Big’ villain character at the end of the sixth season. Adrian pointed out that it would have to be someone viewers had already seen, so it was a tricky place to be in.

Last month Dunbar hinted that there could even be a big screen version of the popular show, rather than a full series.

The 63-year-old star told reporters: “I’m not sure what shape it’ll take . . . someone was talking about a film or maybe, you know, two 90-minute or three episodes.”

He also said: “I’m not sure you’d get a full series. But I think there’s still an audience out there. It depends what they come up with.”

